Phoenix Energy Launches Updated Bondholder Portal

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Energy One, LLC, (“Phoenix Energy” or the “Company”), an energy company (NYSE American: PHXE.P ) focused on oil and gas exploration and production across key U.S. basins, with a primary footprint in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana, launched a major update to its Bondholder Portal on Wednesday, March 18, to better serve bondholders and prospective bondholders participating in the Company’s registered offering pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (including a prospectus) filed with the SEC and private placement offering under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

Supporting bondholders at scale requires thoughtful systems and reliable service. Over the past five years, Phoenix Energy has continued to build and refine its technology designed to support investors in its bond offerings. This latest portal update reflects that ongoing investment in what we believe is usability, convenience, and security for the more than 6,000 bondholders who have purchased corporate bonds from Phoenix Energy.

“We’ve learned a tremendous amount from our existing bondholders about the information and features they want to see when making investments or managing their investments with us,” said Kris Woods, Chief Technology Officer. “Our team used that feedback, along with user data, to build an experience that is more intuitive and more helpful.”

Rather than rely entirely on off-the-shelf software for the portal, Phoenix Energy chose early on to develop a more customized solution for its offerings as compared to what was publicly available. Over time, the Company has continued to improve the technology and interface to better support its growing investor base and debt offerings.

“We quickly ran into limitations when trying to adapt existing software products to our needs,” said Software Engineer Kristian Fulkerson, a key architect of the new platform release. “This latest update to our platform was built to better support scale and address challenges we encountered as our number of unique bondholders grew.”

The launch also included important work behind the scenes that is not clearly visible to a user. As part of the new portal development, the team updated parts of its data infrastructure and improved internal development processes to allow for faster enhancements in the future and provide a more flexible user experience over time.

User experience for the release was led by UX specialist and Product Designer Hamayun Zafar, whose work focused on helping bondholders and prospective bondholders more easily find useful information and take important actions within the portal. New features include a newsfeed with updates from the Company (that can also be found on our main website), along with enhancements that make it easier for current bondholders to manage their existing investments.

“We wanted the new experience to feel more intuitive from the moment an investor logs in,” said Zafar. “Our focus was on helping investors quickly find the information they need and take the desired action more easily.”

The updated Phoenix Energy Bondholder Portal began rolling out on Wednesday, March 18, with additional minor improvements planned in the near future. Phoenix Energy’s existing bondholders will see a more streamlined experience designed to help them stay informed and manage their bond investments more easily.

The new portal marks another step in Phoenix Energy’s ongoing effort to improve the experience for the thousands of existing bond investors who have participated in its bond offerings and look for timely information, accessible tools, and support. Bondholders and prospective purchasers of bonds in our debt offerings with questions about the new portal or Phoenix Energy’s bond offerings are encouraged to contact the team through the Company’s contact page at phoenixenergy.com/contact.

About Phoenix Energy One, LLC (NYSE American: PHXE.P )

Phoenix Energy One, LLC, doing business as Phoenix Energy, is an energy company formed in 2019. The Company is focused on oil and gas exploration and production across key U.S. basins, with a primary footprint in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. Phoenix Energy operates under a differentiated three-pronged strategy of direct drilling, royalty acquisition, and non-operated working interests. For more information on Phoenix Energy, please visit our website at https://phoenixenergy.com/ .

Contact

Company: Phoenix Energy One, LLC

Email: InvestorRelations@phoenixenergy.com

Address: 18575 Jamboree Road, Suite 830, Irvine, CA 92612

Phone: 949-416-5037

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements regarding all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding the updated bondholder portal.

Forward-looking statements are based on Phoenix Energy’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, taking into account currently known market conditions and other factors. Phoenix Energy’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future events, actions, plans, or strategies is inherently uncertain and involves certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. Phoenix Energy’s actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth or anticipated in its forward-looking statements. You are cautioned that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure you that such statements will be realized or that the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, based on information available to Phoenix Energy as of the date of this press release, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements considering the risks and uncertainties associated with them.

Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. Management believes that these factors include but are not limited to the risk factors the Company has identified in our annual report filed on Form 10-K under “Risk Factors.” Risk Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE