Media Statement: National Police Federation Responds to Auditor General Report on RCMP Recruitment and Staffing

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following is a statement from National Police Federation President and C.E.O., Brian Sauvé, regarding today’s report from the Office of the Auditor General of Canada on Royal Canadian Mounted Police recruitment and staffing:

“The findings in today’s report confirm what the NPF and our Members have been saying and experiencing for years. This is not a pipeline problem. Interest in joining the RCMP is strong, with more than 46,000 applications received over the audit period and annual recruitment targets exceeded. The issue is not attracting people; it’s getting them through the process and into uniform in a reasonable amount of time. We’re encouraged to see this is where the RCMP is now focusing.

We share the Auditor General’s concerns about gaps and delays in processing Cadet applications and moving successful candidates into training. Processing times have stretched to an average of 330 days, and RCMP leadership are missing their own service standards in most applicant processing stages. That has real consequences: training troops are not full, some classes are cancelled, and fewer officers are making it to the front lines when they are needed.

The Auditor General’s analysis shows there is no shortage of Canadians who want to join the RCMP and underscores the need to fix long-standing problems in applicant processing and training capacity. In June 2025, the NPF released our ‘Facing the Future’ report, which set out practical recommendations to strengthen the RCMP model. That report specifically called for:

Expanding Depot capacity from 40 to 55 troops per year.

Streamlining and digitizing the applicant process and moving away from linear file flow.

Increasing the Cadet Training Allowance.



The NPF is encouraged that the RCMP is now committing to process and train more Cadets more quickly, including planning for 1,600 cadets at Depot next year and setting goals to reduce national processing times through digitization and a more dynamic screening system.

The RCMP model remains a critical part of Canada’s public safety framework, providing policing services to most provinces and territories and to hundreds of Indigenous communities. The model works, and it needs to be properly resourced.

The NPF is calling on the federal government to:

Ensure that the recently announced additional 1,000 RCMP positions be all uniform positions.

Provide sustained investment to expand Depot capacity, modernize recruitment, and accelerate procurement of critical frontline equipment to Members can safely meet rising public safety demands.

Our Members continue to show up every day and deliver for Canadians, even as files get more complex and expectations increase. They have done their part. It’s time for the employer and the government to show up for them by fixing the systems that slow hiring, by funding enough space at Depot, and by fully resourcing the RCMP.

We will continue to push for real, measurable progress on this issue.”

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information about the National Police Federation, visit www.npf-fpn.com

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Media contact:

Sarah Kavanagh

Advisor, Media Relations

Media@npf-fpn.com

604-842-6864