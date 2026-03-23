CEMATRIX Announces $4.7 Million in New Contract Awards

CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSX: CEMX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company"), a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site and is a leading manufacturer and supplier of cellular concrete in North America, announces that it has won $4.7 million in new contract awards.

New Contract Award Details:

The awards are in the form of contracts and contracts in process. All of the work related to these awards is expected to be completed in 2026. Some of the larger awards include:

a grouting application for a city infrastructure project;

a load reducing fill application for an abandonment project;

the remaining awards are small to mid-sized projects for lightweight fill applications in Canada and the US.





“Our sales momentum has continued into March. These awards continue to demonstrate the trust that our customers have in CEMATRIX’s sales and operations teams to consistently deliver quality solutions for their geotechnical construction needs. We continue to see strong bidding activity and a robust sales pipeline well into the future. We are now even closer to spring weather to kick start what we expect to be a busy 2026,” stated Mr. Randy Boomhour, President and CEO of CEMATRIX Corporation. “We remain passionate about providing value to our customers, by consistently delivering quality, cost-effective cellular concrete solutions, on time and on budget. Every successful project strengthens our reputation and makes the next sale easier.”

General Guidance:

“As we have shared many times with investors, we do not control when large scopes of work start and stop. These large scopes of work have significant impact to our financial results especially from quarter to quarter. These quarterly variations in revenue can cause concern among certain segments of our shareholders but our focus is always on the whole year. We do expect that our first quarter this year may be a little lower when compared to last year. That said, we also expect that this slower start to the year will be more than offset by an expected record second quarter to keep us on track in terms of financial performance for a really good year in 2026,” concluded Mr. Boomhour.

For more information about CEMATRIX please visit www.cematrix.com.

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site. Cellular concrete is a flowable, self-leveling, cement-based material with insulating properties. CEMATRIX provides customers with cost effective, innovative solutions to their geotechnical construction challenges.

Applications for cellular concrete include lightweight engineered fill, MSE & retaining wall fill, lightweight insulating road subbase, flowable self compacting fill, pipe & culvert abandonments, tunnel & annular grout, tunnel & shaft backfills, underwater / tremie fills, and shallow utility & foundation insulation.

CEMATRIX is a growth Company with significant revenue, positive EBITDA, positive cashflow from operations, a very healthy balance sheet, and a strong team in place. The Company’s wholly owned operating subsidiaries include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), Chicago based MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”), and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO”). For more information, please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements which may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook for CEMATRIX, including statements regarding: the anticipated commencement and completion of the projects. Forward-looking statements may in some cases be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expects," "target," "future," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should" or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions.

In addition to events beyond CEMATRIX's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein including, but not limited to, the risk of not being able to meet contractual schedules and other performance requirements, the risks associated with a third party’s failure to perform; the risk of not being able to meet its labour needs at reasonable costs; the risk of not being able to address any supply chain issues which may arise. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of factors and assumptions including, but not limited to that: none of the risks identified above materialize, there are no unforeseen changes to economic and market conditions and no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business. These assumptions are based on information currently available to CEMATRIX, including information obtained from third-party sources. While CEMATRIX believes that such third-party sources are reliable sources of information, CEMATRIX has not independently verified the information. CEMATRIX has not ascertained the validity or accuracy of the underlying economic assumptions contained in such information from third-party sources and hereby disclaims any responsibility or liability whatsoever in respect of any information obtained from third-party sources.

Risk factors are discussed in greater detail in CEMATRIX’s 2025 Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and CEMATRIX’s Annual Information Form dated December 31, 2025, each filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and CEMATRIX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

CEMATRIX Investor Relations

Attention: Randy Boomhour, CEO

Phone: 403-219-0484

Email: public.company@cematrix.com

or

Bristol Capital

Attention: Glen Akselrod, President

Phone: (905) 326-1888 ext. 1

Email: glen@bristolir.com