anynines advances Klutch to power a9s Hub for Kubernetes data service orchestration across on-premises and AWS environments

Amsterdam, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMBARGOED UNTIL 7:00AM CET, March 24, 2026 — At KubeCon EU this week, anynines is showcasing Klutch, its open-source Kubernetes control plane, and how it serves as the foundation of a9s Hub—an essential data management toolkit for on-premises and AWS environments, enabling the management of databases and other data services across Kubernetes, Cloud Foundry, and VM-based platforms.

Headquartered in Germany, anynines is a leading provider of cloud platforms and data service automation solutions.

Platform teams scaling Kubernetes adoption across hundreds of clusters and multiple environments face a persistent gap in which databases, object storage, and caches are provisioned centrally, while application teams operate in isolated clusters without direct access.

Existing approaches, such as using Kubernetes-only tools to manage external resources, often break down at scale, particularly in multi-tenant environments with strict compliance and governance requirements.

Klutch closes this gap by providing the abstraction layer and domain model that allows platform teams to expose data services to developers through Kubernetes-native APIs, while keeping provisioning, lifecycle management, and governance centralized. Klutch is available as open source (Apache 2.0), with enterprise options that add production support and tested integrations.

Through a9s Hub, anynines extends Klutch into a complete data service orchestration framework, combining a centralized control plane with lightweight extensions deployed across application clusters. This architecture enables organizations to manage thousands of service instances, tenants, and clusters without introducing additional operational overhead.

anynines is currently focusing on two primary deployment models for a9s Hub:

• On-premises environments, where data sovereignty and regulatory requirements drive the need for locally managed infrastructure. In these scenarios, a9s Hub combines Klutch with a9s Data Services to provide on-demand provisioning across Kubernetes and Cloud Foundry, while solving networking challenges between VM-based services and containerized workloads.

• AWS-based environments, where enterprises operate across hundreds of AWS accounts following well-architected patterns. Here, a9s Hub enables developers to provision services such as Amazon RDS directly from Kubernetes clusters, while maintaining centralized governance, tenant isolation, and visibility for platform teams.

Recent integrations available through a9s Hub include support for Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL and Amazon S3, alongside production-grade backends for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, MariaDB, and other data services (messaging, search, logging, etc.). These integrations are designed for enterprise use, with high availability, encryption by default, scoped credentials, and centralized governance built into the control plane.

By automating the full service lifecycle, Klutch and a9s Hub enable organizations to reduce provisioning times from days to minutes while scaling data service access across large fleets of Kubernetes clusters without increasing operational overhead.

Klutch also plays a key role for organizations operating both Cloud Foundry and Kubernetes. Services integrated with Klutch can be exposed simultaneously across both platforms. By implementing an integration once, organizations can make the same data service available everywhere developers work, eliminating the need to build and maintain separate service brokers and reducing duplication across platform teams.

As organizations adopt AI workloads, the need for consistent data service orchestration becomes increasingly critical. a9s Hub provides the foundation for managing stateful services across platforms, ensuring that databases, storage, and future AI-related services can be provisioned and governed through the same operational model.

“Platform teams shouldn’t have to re-implement data service access for every cluster, cloud, or platform,” said Julian Fischer, CEO at anynines. “With Klutch and a9s Hub, you define integrations once, operate them centrally, and make them available everywhere across Kubernetes, Cloud Foundry, and multi-cloud environments.”

anynines and members of the Klutch project will be exhibiting in Amsterdam at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU this week at booth 691, where attendees can learn more about Klutch, a9s Hub, and upcoming integrations. Visit klutch.io or explore the project on GitHub.

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About anynines

anynines is a cloud platform and data services company specializing in the automation and operation of stateful and stateless services across Kubernetes, Cloud Foundry, and multi-cloud environments. For more than 15 years, the Germany-based company has helped enterprises build and run scalable application platforms and database services with a focus on reliability, compliance, and developer self-service. Learn more at anynines.com.

a9s Hub is a data service orchestration framework for Kubernetes, Cloud Foundry, and multi-cloud environments.

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