Accumulus Technologies Launches the Accumulus Connector, Delivering Live Integration Across Regulatory Systems

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumulus Technologies today announced the launch of the Accumulus Connector (“Connector”), a new platform capability that extends the Accumulus platform into customers’ existing technology stacks, transforming them into a direct, real-time channel for global regulatory collaboration. The launch builds on the foundation of the Accumulus platform, which connects customers to more than 70 national regulatory authorities in a live network. With the Accumulus Connector, that network becomes directly accessible from within the systems pharmaceutical and biotech companies use every day without manual data reconciliation.

“The Accumulus Connector is a turning point for accelerated regulatory collaboration,” said Francisco Nogueira, CEO of Accumulus Technologies. “For the first time, customers can connect their existing systems directly to regulators around the world—enabling one-click global submissions and continuous, real-time collaboration across integrated systems. This is how we move from fragmented processes to a truly connected regulatory ecosystem that accelerates patient access globally.”

Built to integrate seamlessly with both existing and future technology stacks, the Accumulus Connector allows organizations to move data bi-directionally between their systems of record and regulators worldwide, creating a unified, always-on regulatory environment. The Connector also enables regulators to connect their own systems directly to the Accumulus platform, creating a bi-directional network across industry and authorities.

“We designed the Accumulus Connector to meet organizations where they are, integrating seamlessly with the systems they already rely on without adding complexity,” said Chanille Juneau, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Accumulus Technologies. “By enabling interoperability across platforms, we are reducing duplicative system synchronization, improving efficiency, and providing a scalable foundation that allows both industry and regulators to participate in a more connected, future-proof regulatory ecosystem.”

Organizations can use the combined power of the Accumulus platform and their existing systems to securely connect with regulators worldwide, moving information faster, with less friction, and with greater confidence.

Highlighting the broader impact, a leading health authority representative commented: “The Platform offers significant potential for reducing regulatory duplication and improving transparency. Advancing alignment around one world, one dossier, one timeline can support a more equitable regulatory environment and more timely access to critical medicines worldwide.”

With the Accumulus Connector now live, Accumulus Technologies continues to advance its mission of building a globally connected regulatory ecosystem—one that reduces complexity for industry, enhances visibility for regulators, and ultimately accelerates patient access to life-changing therapies.

“Our customers want technology that is easy, connected, and scalable,” said Nogueira. “The Accumulus Connector moves the industry beyond fragmented systems toward a continuously connected regulatory network that is built to support real-time collaboration in a rapidly changing regulatory environment.”

The Accumulus Connector is available to Accumulus platform subscribers.

About Accumulus Technologies

Accumulus Technologies is a leading cloud technology provider reimagining how life sciences organizations and national regulatory authorities work together to accelerate the drug development lifecycle, from drug discovery through global availability. Spun out from nonprofit Accumulus Synergy in 2025, our secure, purpose-built, SaaS platform enables real-time collaboration and continuous data streaming - powering faster decisions, global alignment, and accelerated access to therapies for patients worldwide. With a focus on innovation, trust, and impact, Accumulus Technologies is connecting the global regulatory ecosystem through a single, scalable solution.

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