Linear Motor Market Size to Surpass USD 3.14 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linear Motor Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Linear Motor Market Size was valued at USD 1.86 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.37% during 2026–2035.”

Precision, Speed, and Innovation Augment Market Growth Globally

The market for linear motors is expanding due to the growing need for high-precision, high-speed motion systems in a variety of end-user sectors, such as robotics, medical devices, and semiconductor production. New frictionless, coreless, multi-axis designs have allowed manufacturers to achieve greater accuracy, repeatability, and efficiency while requiring less maintenance. The market is expanding due to the growing trend of automation and smart manufacturing techniques, as well as the need for small-scale energy-efficient solutions. While simultaneously expanding the range of applications for research, aerospace, or high-tech manufacturing, integrations in sensor technology, AI-based control systems, or IoT capabilities are also enhancing the performance and dependability of such equipment.

Linear Motor Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025: USD 1.86 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 3.14 Billion

CAGR: 5.37% from 2026 to 2035

By Axis and Acceleration: Single Axis held the largest share of 49% in 2025

In 2025, Asia-Pacific leads the market with 44.05% revenue share

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Siemens AG

Bosch Rexroth AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Hiwin Technologies Corp.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Moog Inc.

ETEL S.A.

Kollmorgen (Altra Industrial Motion)

Sanyo Denki Co., Ltd.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

LinMot (NTI AG)

PiezoMotor Uppsala AB

Tecnotion BV

Jenny Science AG

Oswald Elektromotoren GmbH

KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH

Sodick Co., Ltd.

THK Co., Ltd.

Linear Motor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Core and Design Type (Distributed Energy Resource, Demand Response and Mixed Asset)

• By Axis and Acceleration (Solar Power Plants, Wind Power Plants, Hydro Power Plants, Biomass Power Plants, Gas/Thermal Power Plants)

• By Sales and Application (Grid Balancing & Ancillary Services, Peak Load Management, Renewable Energy Integration, Energy Trading & Optimization and Microgrid Support)

• By End Use (Industrial, Residential and Commercial





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Core and Design Type

Iron core segment dominated the market with a share of 39.25% in 2025 owing to its high force capabilities in industrial environments, which is greater than that of any competitor, validating Iron Core as the go-to for high-force automation systems. Coreless is receiving the fastest growth at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period guaranteeing strength and potential in future for fast-moving lightweight and high precise motion solutions in an evolving dynamic market.

By Axis and Acceleration

Single Axis segment dominated the market with a share of 49.00% in 2025 as it is the easiest and cheapest way to implement automation systems. The multi-axis is also the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for new and complex solutions for motion, along with precision in advanced industrial applications.

By Sales and Application

Direct OEMs / system integrators hold the largest portion of the market with a share of 29.02% in 2025 as they deliver customized solutions and integration services. Electronics segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.00%, due to new sales channels and modern distribution strategies emerging in this market, reflecting changing market forces.

By End Use Industry

The Electronics and Semiconductor industry dominates the market holding a share of 25.25% in 2025 due to high demand for precision and automation. Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period, with strong growth opportunities, fueled by rising adoption of automated, precise motion systems in medical devices and laboratory equipment.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific leads the Linear Motor market holding a share of 44.50% in 2025, accounting for the largest share due to rapid industrial automation, high adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, and strong investments in smart factories.

North America is the fastest-growing region, growing at a CAGR of 6.67% in the Linear Motor market due to the rising deployment of automation technology, growing manufacturing technology development systems, and R&D spending.

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Recent Developments:

In May 2025 , Mitsubishi Electric partnered with Tramec to integrate EM-A synchronous motors with high-efficiency gearboxes, delivering energy-efficient, fully integrated gearmotor drive systems for European industrial automation.

, Mitsubishi Electric partnered with Tramec to integrate EM-A synchronous motors with high-efficiency gearboxes, delivering energy-efficient, fully integrated gearmotor drive systems for European industrial automation. In June 2025, HIWIN unveiled a new high-precision electric actuator at automatica 2025 in Munich, featuring German-made design, four size options (40–80 mm), retrofittable slide guides, and lifetime lubrication for efficient, low-maintenance industrial automation.

Exclusive Sections of the Linear Motor Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you analyze the adoption of advanced linear motor types such as ironless, iron core, tubular, and U-channel designs, along with innovation trends driven by R&D investments and patent activity.

– helps you analyze the adoption of advanced linear motor types such as ironless, iron core, tubular, and U-channel designs, along with innovation trends driven by R&D investments and patent activity. PERFORMANCE & PRECISION BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate key operational metrics including force output, acceleration, micrometer-level positioning accuracy, and system reliability (MTBF and lifespan).

– helps you evaluate key operational metrics including force output, acceleration, micrometer-level positioning accuracy, and system reliability (MTBF and lifespan). CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify production efficiency levels across major manufacturers and assess whether the market is operating under capacity constraints or surplus conditions.

– helps you identify production efficiency levels across major manufacturers and assess whether the market is operating under capacity constraints or surplus conditions. SUPPLY CHAIN DEPENDENCY & EFFICIENCY – helps you understand reliance on critical components such as high-grade magnets and copper windings, along with delivery timelines across key end-use industries.

– helps you understand reliance on critical components such as high-grade magnets and copper windings, along with delivery timelines across key end-use industries. COST & PRICING ANALYSIS – helps you assess average selling prices (ASP), cost-efficiency per unit of motion, and total cost of ownership (TCO), enabling better investment and procurement decisions.

– helps you assess average selling prices (ASP), cost-efficiency per unit of motion, and total cost of ownership (TCO), enabling better investment and procurement decisions. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate adherence to global standards (ISO, IEC, RoHS, REACH) and certification levels for electromagnetic compatibility and thermal performance.

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