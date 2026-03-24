Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from March 16 to March 20, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from March 16 to March 20, 2026

Puteaux, March 24, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from March 16 to March 20, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/16/2026 FR0012435121 46,828 25.6220 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/16/2026 FR0012435121 35,414 25.6113 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/16/2026 FR0012435121 5,000 25.6312 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/16/2026 FR0012435121 5,000 25.6347 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/17/2026 FR0012435121 47,000 25.6573 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/17/2026 FR0012435121 35,000 25.6595 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/17/2026 FR0012435121 5,000 25.6583 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/17/2026 FR0012435121 5,000 25.6706 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/18/2026 FR0012435121 36,286 25.8099 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/18/2026 FR0012435121 40,014 25.7177 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/18/2026 FR0012435121 8,000 25.7016 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/18/2026 FR0012435121 8,500 25.7706 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/19/2026 FR0012435121 42,000 24.9744 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/19/2026 FR0012435121 45,000 24.8475 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/19/2026 FR0012435121 8,500 24.8731 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/19/2026 FR0012435121 9,500 24.8666 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/20/2026 FR0012435121 40,958 24.4086 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/20/2026 FR0012435121 57,500 24.2972 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/20/2026 FR0012435121 7,389 24.3134 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/20/2026 FR0012435121 7,153 24.3050 AQE Total 495,042 25.2081



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

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