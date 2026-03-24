Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from March 16 to March 20, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from March 16 to March 20, 2026

Puteaux, March 24, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from March 16 to March 20, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/16/2026FR001243512146,82825.6220XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/16/2026FR001243512135,41425.6113DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/16/2026FR00124351215,00025.6312TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/16/2026FR00124351215,00025.6347AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/17/2026FR001243512147,00025.6573XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/17/2026FR001243512135,00025.6595DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/17/2026FR00124351215,00025.6583TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/17/2026FR00124351215,00025.6706AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/18/2026FR001243512136,28625.8099XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/18/2026FR001243512140,01425.7177DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/18/2026FR00124351218,00025.7016TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/18/2026FR00124351218,50025.7706AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/19/2026FR001243512142,00024.9744XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/19/2026FR001243512145,00024.8475DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/19/2026FR00124351218,50024.8731TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/19/2026FR00124351219,50024.8666AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/20/2026FR001243512140,95824.4086XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/20/2026FR001243512157,50024.2972DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/20/2026FR00124351217,38924.3134TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4923/20/2026FR00124351217,15324.3050AQE
 Total495,04225.2081 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from March 16 to March 20, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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