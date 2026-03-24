Octopus Apollo VCT plc
Net Asset Value and Dividend Declaration
The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that as at 31 January 2026, the unaudited Net Asset Value (‘NAV’) of the Company was 49.1 pence per share.
The Board has today declared a further interim dividend of 1.3 pence per share for the period ended 31 January 2026. The record date for the dividend is 29 May 2026 and the payment date is 19 June 2026. It is not anticipated that any further dividends will be declared in respect of this period.
For further information please contact:
Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53