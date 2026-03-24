Mission Trail Capital Takes 5% Stake in Sidetrade, Second US Investor to Build Significant Position in Under Three Months

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR), the AI-native Order-to-Cash platform recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™, announces that Mission Trail Capital Management LLC, a Texas-based hedge fund specializing in software and technology investments, has acquired 80,659 shares representing 5.39% of the company's outstanding share capital.

The move makes Mission Trail Capital Management the second US-based investment firm to cross a major ownership threshold in Sidetrade in less than three months. On March 3, 2026, New York-based Briarwood Chase Management disclosed it had doubled its position to over 10% of capital, citing Sidetrade's proprietary data advantage and AI-native architecture as core to its investment thesis.

Mission Trail Capital Management, LLC (MTCM), is an Austin, Texas-based investment manager focused on leading software companies. The firm’s concentrated portfolio construction affords the ability to conduct deep fundamental due diligence that frequently spans several years with a long-term investment horizon.

Joshua Braden, Founder of Mission Trail Capital Management, commented: “We are thrilled to invest in Sidetrade. We have known Olivier Novasque and his team for many years and admire the ambitious, thoughtful way they built this company to deliver measurable customer value. In our numerous conversations with Sidetrade’s customers, we heard consistent reports of significant working capital improvements, particularly decreased DSOs, following Sidetrade’s implementation. By investing in a proprietary Data Lake and embedding AI into their roadmap years before it became a buzzword, the team demonstrated a long-term commitment to superior customer outcomes leveraging cutting edge technologies. We look forward to supporting their continued growth.”

Why US Capital Is Accumulating

Sidetrade operates at the intersection of AI and enterprise finance. Its platform intelligently automates the Order-to-Cash processes for large enterprises, powered by Aimie, its agentic AI trained on a proprietary Data Lake of over $8 trillion in B2B payment transactions from more than 42 million buyer companies worldwide.

The company's billing model is based on transaction volume. In a sector where AI-driven disruption threatens to compress per-seat pricing, this architecture eliminates the cannibalization risk the market is applying broadly to software valuations.

In 2025, Sidetrade moved from predictive AI to autonomous execution, launching the first AI Cash Collection Agent capable of calling debtors, qualifying invoices, and executing collections without human intervention. Twenty-four agents are entering live production with multinational clients by the end of Q1 2026.

Sidetrade Key Financial and Strategic Highlights



Revenue

€61.4 million in 2025, +14% at constant currency. Subscriptions at €53.5 million, +20% at constant currency, representing 87% of revenue.



US traction

North America is now Sidetrade's largest market at 30% of Group revenue subscription, growing +25% at constant currency. The acquisition of ezyCollect in 2025 opened Asia-Pacific as a third growth region.



Profitability

Operating margin crossed 15% of revenue in 2024, with net income up 40% to €7.9 million. 2025 annual results publish March 30, 2026.



Pricing model

Billing is based on transaction volume, not per-user license fees, eliminating the AI cannibalization risk.



Founder-led

CEO & Founder Olivier Novasque holds 35% of outstanding shares, aligning management and shareholder interests.



Analyst consensus

Unanimous BUY, target prices implying 100%+ upside.



Gartner recognition

Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Invoice-to-Cash Applications for the third consecutive year (2023, 2024/2025).

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash Applications, 6 May 2024, Tamara Shipley Et Al.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Next financial announcements

Annual Results for 2025: March 30, 2026 (after the stock market closes)

New Strategic Plan 2026 ‘O2C Intelligence 2030’: April 7, 2026 (after the stock market closes)

First Quarter Revenue for 2026: April 14, 2026 (after the stock market closes)

Investor relations @Sidetrade

Christelle Dhrif 00 33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations @Sidetrade

Oli Thornton 00 44 7933 108 107 oli.thornton@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) is an AI company redefining how enterprises secure and accelerate cash flow. At the core of its applications is Aimie, Sidetrade’s agentic AI, trained on more than $8 trillion in B2B transactions. Powered by a proprietary Order-to-Cash Data Lake and domain expertise, Aimie continuously learns and operates autonomously across the Order-to-Cash. This coworker drives agility, informs decision-making, and ensures reliable execution. Aimie enables finance, sales, and customer-facing teams to unlock working capital and strengthen resilience. Sidetrade supports businesses in 85 countries and employs 450 people across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @Sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the English version is to be taken into account.

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