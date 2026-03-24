To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 24 March 2026

Announcement no. 27/2026

Succession at Jyske Realkredit A/S

After 25 years with Jyske Realkredit, Executive Director Torben Hansen has decided to retire. He will step down from his position effective 1 June 2026.

Torben Hansen began his career in the financial sector in 1979 and joined BRFkredit in 2001 as Head of Credit. BRFkredit later became Jyske Realkredit, where Torben Hansen was appointed to the Executive Management in 2018.

Chief Executive Officer Anders Lund Hansen states:

“Torben has been a highly respected professional at Jyske Realkredit and a valued sparring partner in the Executive Management. He has contributed strong analytical insight and a clear focus on maintaining the right balance between market opportunities and risk. I would like to thank Torben for his commitment and close cooperation and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Following Torben Hansen’s retirement, the Executive Management of Jyske Realkredit will consist of Chief Executive Officer Anders Lund Hansen and Executive Director Lisbeth Arentzen.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Contact: Anders Lund Hansen, CEO, Jyske Realkredit, tel. +45 89 89 92 20.

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.