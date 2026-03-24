Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer, Marian Lee, Takes Center Stage at Licensing Expo 2026 for an Opening Keynote on the Netflix Effect and Fandom

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ Licensing Expo, the world's most influential event for licensing, IP extension and brand collaborations (May 19-21, Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV), announces the opening keynote session titled, “The Netflix Effect on Fandom: A Fireside Chat with Marian Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Netflix.”





Netflix’s Influence on Culture

Netflix is a driving force behind some of the most passionate and diverse fan communities in the world, using innovative licensing strategies and partnerships to expand its franchises, deepen engagement and foster global brand loyalty. In this fireside chat, Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee will take center stage to discuss the transformative power of Netflix in shaping global fandoms.

The opening keynote, taking place Tuesday, May 19 at 10 AM in the License Global Theater, will be moderated by Amanda Cioletti, Vice President of Content and Strategy for the Global Licensing Group, which includes Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe and media brand License Global.





Key Takeaways of the Session:

How Netflix cultivates and sustains fandom.

Insights into Netflix’s strength in storytelling, how it works with the best creators and how that translates into cultural impact.

The role of licensing and partnerships in expanding the reach of key Netflix franchises.



Beyond Streaming

Leaning on case studies from the epic campaign for the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” to the launch of its first two permanent, IRL Netflix House locations, the evergreen “Bridgerton” franchise and the mega-hit, global phenomenon “KPop Demon Hunters,” Lee will provide invaluable insights and a glimpse into Netflix’s unique approach to licensing and how that translates to global cultural impact and fan engagement.

Netflix House Philadelphia and Dallas: At more than 100,000-square-feet, these permanent and ever-changing entertainment venue lets fans of the streaming platform interact with their favorite Netflix stories beyond the screen. More locations are live and in the works. Las Vegas is next, coming in 2027.

At more than 100,000-square-feet, these permanent and ever-changing entertainment venue lets fans of the streaming platform interact with their favorite Netflix stories beyond the screen. More locations are live and in the works. Las Vegas is next, coming in 2027. “ KPop Demon Hunters”: Netflix is making history with its runaway hit. In a first-of-its-kind program, Hasbro and Mattel have been named global co-master toy licensees for the animated feature. The landmark deal will introduce a full portfolio of toys, collectibles, games, role-play products, and more to fans of all ages.

Netflix is making history with its runaway hit. In a first-of-its-kind program, Hasbro and Mattel have been named global co-master toy licensees for the animated feature. The landmark deal will introduce a full portfolio of toys, collectibles, games, role-play products, and more to fans of all ages. “Stranger Things 5" Campaign: Netflix launched an extensive brand collaboration campaign for the final season of the series, a first for a streaming series in size and scope. The campaign includes partnerships across multiple categories and retailers, including apparel, accessories, toys, homegoods, books, and food and beverage.







About the Keynote Speaker

Marian Lee, named Chief Marketing Officer in 2022, leads a global team of best-in-class entertainment marketers who are focused on delivering joy to Netflix members by introducing shows, movies, games, live events and more to audiences around the world. Over the course of her impressive career, Lee has worked with some of the world’s leading brands in fashion and entertainment. Her experience spans various roles at Spotify, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Condé Nast, including VOGUE and J.Crew.

Why This Matters

"Licensing is a vital component of modern brand strategy, enabling companies to transform storytelling into tangible experiences that resonate with fans and foster deeper connections,” shares Amanda Cioletti, Vice President of Content and Strategy for the Global Licensing Group, which includes Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe and media brand License Global. “This opening keynote with Marian Lee will provide critical insights into how brands can harness licensing as a strategic tool, whether through extending into new categories, creating immersive location-based entertainment or forging impactful partnerships. As one of the world’s most important film studios, Netflix’s innovative approach serves as a blueprint for amplifying cultural impact, deepening fan engagement and driving global brand loyalty, making this session a must-attend for any brand looking to elevate its strategy in the evolving world of licensing. We are beyond thrilled to welcome Marian to our stage."

World-Class Education and Insights

Licensing Expo’s content program, curated by License Global, will deliver key insights across the spectrum of licensing, brand extension, business strategy and trend presentations. To view the full agenda, please visit www.licensingexpo.com.

Join Us in Las Vegas

Licensing Expo 2026 offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, discover groundbreaking trends and gain actionable insights that transform brand extension. Licensing Expo will explore how food and beverage brands are redefining the boundaries of collaboration and creating cultural moments that resonate with consumers worldwide. Licensing Expo is sponsored by industry association partner, Licensing International.

Hundreds of brands are signed on across every category including The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Liquid Death, The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), NASCAR, Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO, Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios, Netflix, Paramount Global, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery, with more signing on each week.

Registered Retail Presence

Retailers already signed up for Licensing Expo include Abercrombie & Fitch, Barnes & Noble, Coach, CONVERSE INC, Gap Inc., H&M, Hot Topic, Inditex S.A., Target Corporation, The Home Depot, TJX Companies, Urban Outfitters, Walmart and Wild Cosmetics/Unilever, among hundreds of others.

To attend Licensing Expo 2026, please visit www.licensingexpo.com.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 12,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $369+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Licensing PR

LicensingPR@informa.com

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