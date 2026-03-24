ONERugged Vehicle-Mounted Computer V82T Launches to Transform Fleet Management

SHENZHEN, China, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONERugged, a brand of Emdoor Information Co., Ltd., recently introduced the V82T, a fourth-generation vehicle-mounted computer and fleet management tablet. Purpose-built for the fleet and designed for professional mobility, the V82T boosts efficiency across industries and delivers a transformative, next generation experience in fleet management.

Addressing the Growing Challenges in Modern Fleet Management

Across logistics, transport, manufacturing, and public transit, operators are managing increasingly complex and large-scale fleets. Beyond handling high volumes of orders, they must ensure real-time visibility into vehicles, drivers, and cargo to maintain efficiency and reliability.



Traditional fleet management approaches, however, rely heavily on manual processes and limited hardware capabilities. This often leads to delayed communication, inefficient operations, higher costs, and increased risk of error.

Key challenges include:

Delayed information flow between drivers and dispatch centres

Limited device durability and adaptability in demanding environments

Cumbersome manual operations impacting efficiency and safety

High maintenance costs due to frequent failures and difficult upgrades





As a result, purpose-built fleet management tablets are becoming essential to support the digital transformation of transport and logistics operations.

From General-Purpose to Purpose-Built

ONERugged’s fourth-generation vehicle tablet and fleet management tablet, the V82T, marks a shift from general-purpose hardware to industry-specific design. Developed for fleet management scenarios, it helps reduce both procurement and operational costs while improving efficiency.





Tailored for Fleet Operations

Designed for logistics, public transport, manufacturing, and supply chains, the V82T fleet management tablet supports dispatching, navigation, monitoring, and communication when integrated with fleet software and in-vehicle systems. As a rugged vehicle tablet, it focuses on optimising key functions such as display, camera, positioning, and connectivity for practical, real-world use.

Optimised for Drivers

The 8-inch sunlight-readable display with adaptive brightness adjustment ensures clear visibility in changing light conditions, with optional anti-glare protection. A 13MP rear camera is specifically optimised for document capture, enabling fast and accurate documentation of waybills and delivery records.

Flexible Integration

A dedicated vehicle dock VH82 supports multiple interfaces (RS232, AHD, USB), wide voltage input (6-36V), and various power input methods (Phoenix connector / DC / loose cables), ensuring compatibility across different vehicle types. Enhanced GNSS and optional external antenna support reliable positioning, while an optional 3W high-power speaker ensures clear communication in noisy environments. This flexible design allows the V82T to function as a fully integrated vehicle-mounted computer across diverse fleet environments.





Built for Reliability

The V82T fleet management tablet and vehicle-mounted computer features built-in smart software that protects against battery overcharging and overheating, ensuring safety through long shifts. With IP65 and MIL-STD-810H certification, as well as automotive-grade testing (ISO 7637-2, ISO 16750), the V82T is designed to withstand harsh operating conditions, from rugged roads to industrial sites. Security features such as front-integrated NFC module and fingerprint recognition further protect device access.

Performance and Device Management

Powered by a MediaTek MT6789 processor with Android 14 / GMS, the V82T delivers stable operating performance and compatibility for fleet management apps. Integrated MDM and OTA capabilities enable remote updates and real-time monitoring across distributed fleets using a centralised vehicle-mounted computer platform.

Empowering Diverse Industries with Intelligent Fleet Solutions

1. Logistics and Transportation

In logistics operations, the V82T acts as a central fleet management tablet and vehicle-mounted computer, providing real-time visibility of vehicle location, speed, and routes through integration with in-vehicle systems and backend platforms. This enables more efficient dispatching and route optimisation.

Drivers can receive tasks instantly and access navigation directly on the device. The 13MP rear camera supports fast, accurate capture of waybills and delivery documents, improving data processing speed and accuracy.

2. Public Transportation

For public transport, including buses, taxis, and ride-hailing fleets, the V82T vehicle tablet enables real-time monitoring of vehicle status and passenger flow via integrated cameras and systems. This supports more responsive scheduling and route adjustments.

It also serves as a communication interface between drivers and dispatch centres. Built-in audio and alert functions ensure the timely delivery of critical information, including safety warnings related to driving behaviour or vehicle conditions.

3. E-commerce and Manufacturing Supply Chains

In manufacturing and supply chain environments, the fleet management tablet V82T supports fleet coordination, route planning, and cargo tracking. It allows drivers to provide real-time updates on shipment status and estimated delivery times.

Its wide voltage design and flexible power options ensure compatibility across different vehicle types, enabling stable performance in various delivery scenarios.





Driving Efficiency Through Intelligent Fleet Management

By combining purpose-built hardware with intelligent management capabilities, the V82T fleet management tablet and vehicle-mounted computer enable greater operational transparency and more efficient fleet control. It supports the transition towards smarter, data-driven logistics and transport systems, helping organisations improve performance while reducing costs.

About ONERugged

ONERugged is a leading provider of rugged computing solutions for enterprise users worldwide. Focused on durability, performance, and versatility, ONERugged designs products that can withstand the harshest environments and deliver reliable performance across a wide range of industries, including rugged tablets, rugged notebooks, rugged handhelds, vehicle PCs, industrial panel PCs, and outdoor rugged series. Today, ONERugged serves clients in over 100 countries and regions, supporting sectors such as public safety, manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, and warehousing logistics.



For more information, visit www.onerugged.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , and Facebook .

Contact:

ONERugged

inquiry@onerugged.com

+86 400-830-4882

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