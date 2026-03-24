Philips remains No. 1 in Medtech at European Patent Office and the largest Dutch patent applicant

March 24, 2026

Philips ranks No. 1 among medical technology companies in the European Patent Office Technology Dashboard 2025, filing 1,289 patent applications with the EPO in 2025.

Philips’ platform-based solutions integrate hardware, software, data and AI to address clinical, operational and everyday health challenges.

Philips’ innovation improved the lives of 2 billion people in 2025, with the goal of improving 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million people in medically underserved communities.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced it ranked No. 1 among medical technology companies in the European Patent Office’s (EPO) Technology Dashboard 2025. Medical technology is the most important domain for Dutch patent applications at the EPO. The ranking underscores the company’s continued leadership in health technology innovation. Philips filed 676 Medtech patent applications with the EPO in 2025, including patents related to artificial intelligence (AI) across its businesses. This reflects the company’s strong innovation pipeline focused on health technology solutions.

“Philips’ continued success as a top applicant with the European Patent Office reflects the strength of our innovation engine and our focus on meaningful innovation in healthcare and self-care,” said Marnix van Ginneken, Member of the Board of Management of Royal Philips. “Our innovation strategy is powered by data, AI and platform-based solutions to deliver better care for more people.”

Our customer- and consumer-centric innovation and platform-based solutions integrate hardware, software, data and AI to address clinical, operational and everyday health challenges. By securely connecting data from imaging systems, patient monitors and connected devices across care settings from hospitals to the home, Philips helps clinicians make better decisions and deliver more efficient care. Through collaborations with clinical, technology and customer partners, Philips brings new healthcare solutions to market faster and at scale.

Philips’ innovation improved the lives of 2 billion people in 2025. By 2030, we aim to improve the lives of 2.5 billion people per year, including 400 million people in medically underserved communities.

Examples of Philips’ recent innovations include:

Helium-free 3.0T MRI technology[1], advancing sustainability and precision in diagnostic imaging. Using SmartSpeed Precise with Integrated Dual AI, MR scans can be delivered up to three times faster with up to 80% sharper images.

Philips’ flagship spectral CT system Verida, featuring Spectral Precision Image technology to deliver sharper and more conclusive diagnostic insights in a single scan, and Rembra CT, designed to set a new benchmark for speed and patient access in acute and high-demand imaging environments.

LumiGuide 3D Device Guidance, the world’s first real-time AI-enabled, light-based 3D navigation solution for image-guided therapy, enabling physicians to visualize and guide devices inside the body using light instead of continuous X-ray.

ECG AI Marketplace, which gives cardiac care teams access to multiple vendor offerings in one place, enabling clinicians to deploy and manage AI-powered diagnostic tools more easily.

Innovation for consumers such as the AI-powered i9000 Shaver Series; the world’s No. 1 intense pulsed light hair removal brand Philips Lumea IPL; and the Avent Hands-Free Breast Pump designed using more than 40 years of breastfeeding research.

In total, Philips contributed 1,289 European patent applications across various domains, remaining the largest Dutch applicant. The EPO ranking adds to Philips’ broader recognition for innovation leadership. Earlier this year, Philips was named a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator for the 13th consecutive year. In 2025, Philips invested more than 9% of sales in research and development, an industry-leading standard. Philips’ intellectual property portfolio includes approximately 53,000 patent rights, 31,500 trademarks, 159,000 design rights and 3,100 domain names.

[1] Helium-free 3.0T MRI is Work in Progress and not available in the US or any jurisdiction. Its future availability cannot be guaranteed.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Fuchs

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +31 614869261

E-mail: Michael.Fuchs@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.



Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,800 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

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