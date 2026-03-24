DeepBrain AI Launches Interactive AI Video Agents for Enterprise

PALO ALTO, CA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global tech landscape pivots from generative AI to functional "Agentic Workflows," DeepBrain AI, a leader in AI Avatar technology, has officially announced the launch of its B2B AI Video Agents.





This move signals a paradigm shift in how businesses communicate, moving beyond static video content to Conversational Avatars that listen, understand, and respond to users in real-time.

The Rise of the Conversational Agent

The AI industry is rapidly maturing, moving from the sheer awe of high-fidelity video generation—pioneered by creative leaders like Runway—to the practical utility of Interactive Intelligence. While these creative tools continue to redefine video aesthetics, DeepBrain AI is focusing on the conversational and agentic capabilities of its avatars, turning them into intelligent partners designed to bridge the gap between human empathy and digital scalability.

"The future of video is no longer a one-way street; it is built on interaction," said Eric (Se-young) Jang, CEO of DeepBrain AI. "Our AI Video Agents move the Interactive Avatar into the heart of the business workflow, providing a conversational interface that drives real, measurable value."

Key Innovations: Turning Static Pixels into Active Partners

DeepBrain AI’s launch focuses on three core pillars designed for the modern enterprise:

Real-Time Agentic Shift: Unlike traditional video, these agents engage in two-way dialogue, making them ideal for high-stakes roles in customer service and internal operations.

Unlike traditional video, these agents engage in two-way dialogue, making them ideal for high-stakes roles in customer service and internal operations. Enterprise-Grade Scalability: Built on the AI Studios platform, the solution allows organizations to deploy thousands of virtual agents simultaneously without the logistical burden of manual support.

Built on the AI Studios platform, the solution allows organizations to deploy thousands of virtual agents simultaneously without the logistical burden of manual support. Proven Reliability: The technology is already "battle-tested" by global giants including SAP, Shinhan Bank, and Samsung Securities, ensuring mission-critical security and performance.

Redefining the Enterprise Touchpoint

The implementation of Interactive AI Video Agents is expected to transform three critical areas of business:

Conversational Knowledge Access: Employees can now consult a "digital mentor" to access instant professional insights via real-time dialogue. Elevated Customer Experience (CX): Providing 24/7, high-touch support that maintains a consistent brand voice while resolving complex inquiries. Operational Efficiency: Virtual agents can handle the workload of entire departments, allowing human teams to focus on high-level strategy.

The Competitive Landscape

As the industry matures, DeepBrain AI distinguishes itself by focusing on the conversational and interactive utility of AI. While other players focus on cinematic aesthetics, DeepBrain is doubling down on functional utility—creating digital twins that don't just look human, but work like them.

About DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI is a global leader in AI Avatar and AI Human technology. Its flagship B2B SaaS platform, AI Studios, empowers enterprises to create hyper-realistic AI Video Agents and localized content in minutes. Headquartered in Palo Alto, the company continues to set the gold standard for digital twin solutions in the workplace.

Media Contact

Contact: Selena Kim ( global@deepbrain.io )

Selena Kim ( ) Website: www.aistudios.com





