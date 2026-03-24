HERE Technologies joins DCSA+ as first mapping and location intelligence partner advancing digital standards in container trade

Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the leading mapping and location data platform, today announced that it has joined DCSA+, the partnership programme of the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA), to support the development and early adoption of reliable digital standards for container shipping, with a particular focus on trusted location and event data across global logistics networks.



By joining DCSA+, HERE strengthens its commitment to improving supply chain transparency and operational reliability through interoperable digital standards and high-quality location intelligence.





As a provider of advanced location technology and supply chain solutions, HERE sees DCSA+ as a key platform for integrating reliable geospatial data into standardised maritime workflows across both ocean and inland logistics. By contributing capabilities such as best-in class mapping, automated geofencing, Predictive ETA, and reliable exception notifications, HERE aims to enable more accurate container tracking, improved operational resilience, and stronger data interoperability across the container shipping ecosystem.

Through DCSA+, HERE will collaborate with industry stakeholders to advance standards related to location-based milestones, port and terminal geofencing, and reliable ETAs. Initial collaboration will focus on improving the quality and standardisation of location-based data across ports, terminals, and inland transport networks, enabling better visibility, predictive planning, and coordinated operations across multimodal logistics.

Gino Ferru, SVP and General Manager EMEA at HERE Technologies, said: “Joining DCSA+ marks an important milestone as we become the first mapping company contributing to open, trusted data standards for global container shipping. By bringing our expertise in high quality location data, geofencing, and reliable ETA modelling, we aim to help create a unified digital foundation that strengthens transparency and operational predictability across the maritime supply chain. Together, we can accelerate the industry’s shift toward more resilient and ultimately automated logistics.”

Mariana Bock-Losada, Chief Growth Officer at DCSA, added: “DCSA+ was created to bring together a broader ecosystem of technology and logistics partners shaping the future of container shipping. By welcoming HERE Technologies, we add world class expertise in location intelligence, which is fundamental to achieving accurate visibility and automation across global supply chains. Their capabilities will help strengthen how location events, ETA data, and geospatial insights are integrated into industry standards.”

DCSA+ extends DCSA’s collaborative approach to standards development beyond ocean carriers to include technology providers, cargo owners, forwarders, feeders, and terminals. Partners gain structured access to implementation support, early insight into emerging standards, and opportunities to shape scalable solutions aligned with the industry’s digital roadmap.

Media Contacts

HERE Technologies

Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

sebastian.kurme@here.com

DCSA

Teresa Fuente

media@dcsa.org

About DCSA+

DCSA+ is a partnership programme designed to accelerate the adoption of digital standards across the container shipping ecosystem. It extends DCSA’s collaborative approach beyond ocean carriers to include technology providers, cargo owners, forwarders, feeders, and terminals. Through DCSA+, partners gain structured access to implementation support, early insight into emerging standards, and direct opportunities to shape digital solutions that are scalable, practical, and industry-aligned. The programme is built around three pillars: Connect, Accelerate, and Contribute.

About Digital Container Shipping Association

The Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) is a neutral, non-profit organisation founded by 10 of the world’s largest ocean carriers. As the collective voice for digital transformation of container shipping, DCSA works to align the industry behind open digital standards that improve interoperability, unlock data-driven insights, enhance customer experience, and drive sustainability. Through shared frameworks and cross-industry collaboration, DCSA aims to enable a transparent, secure, and seamless global supply chain.

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For over 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com .

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