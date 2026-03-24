Titanbay Appoints Julius Kolberg as Head of Germany

LONDON, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanbay, Europe’s leading private markets infrastructure provider, has appointed Julius Kolberg as Head of Germany, reinforcing its commitment to a market where banks and wealth managers are seeking to integrate private markets into their existing systems in a scalable and compliant way.

Julius joins Titanbay’s Wealth Solutions team, where he will lead commercial efforts with banks, wealth managers, and digital investment platforms across Germany. His focus is firmly on the distribution side of the business, helping wealth institutions access and operationalise private markets through Titanbay’s integrated platform, which covers the full investment lifecycle from investor onboarding and fund structuring through to capital flows, reporting, and compliance.

He joins from portagon GmbH, where he spent ten years building private markets technology partnerships across Germany, accumulating deep expertise in MiFID II and ELTIF 2.0, and a strong track record of helping wealth institutions translate complex operational requirements into scalable digital infrastructure.



Titanbay's integrated platform covers the full investment lifecycle, from fund structuring and trade execution through to reporting and compliance. Built around its in-house AIFM, the platform supports ELTIFs, evergreen funds, feeders, and co-investments, with a purpose-built trade engine designed to handle the operational complexity of evergreen structures. Standard integrations via API, FIX, or SWIFT mean wealth managers and banks can connect Titanbay to their existing infrastructure without rebuilding from scratch.

“Julius has spent his career solving exactly the problems our wealth clients face,” said Michael Gruener, Co-CEO of Titanbay. “He understands how German banks and wealth managers operate and how to deliver the infrastructure partnerships that make scaling private markets possible. We’re delighted to have him on the team.” “Germany has real momentum in private markets, but infrastructure is still the limiting factor for many wealth managers and banks,” said Julius Kolberg, Head of Germany. “Titanbay gives them the technology and operational backbone to move confidently. I’m looking forward to supporting our partners as they build and scale.”

Julius’s appointment follows Titanbay’s recent expansion into Switzerland and reflects the firm’s broader strategy of combining global infrastructure with deep local expertise across Europe.

About Titanbay

Titanbay is Europe's leading private markets infrastructure provider, dedicated to making private markets simpler and more accessible. As a funds and trading infrastructure, Titanbay connects asset managers and wealth managers on a single platform, providing the technology, operations, and regulatory framework required to launch funds, execute trades, and manage the full investment lifecycle. With an already established funds business in Germany, Titanbay continues to expand its wealth presence in the German market.



Media enquiries:

Danielle Wilde, Head of Marketing

danielle.wilde@titanbay.com

+4479 4007 1515

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14b950b0-fa03-44f6-8fa0-5b4744e6be66



