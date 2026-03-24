Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market Size is Expected to be Valued at USD 3.95 Billion by 2035 Owing to the Consistent Need for Tuberculosis Pharmaceuticals Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 2.40 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.95 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.13% over 2026-2035.

The urgent and ongoing requirement for tuberculosis medications has an impact on the market for tuberculosis treatments. This is mostly because of the ongoing global prevalence of tuberculosis, the ongoing increase in drug-resistant tuberculosis infections, and the swift concentration of international organizations and governments on implementing initiatives to eradicate tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025 : USD 2.40 billion

: USD 2.40 billion Market Size by 2035 : USD 3.95 billion

: USD 3.95 billion CAGR : 5.13% from 2026 to 2035

: 5.13% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 0.63 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.04 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.15% over 2026-2035.

With low domestic TB incidence rates of about 9,000 cases reported by the US CDC as of 2023, the U.S. represents a sizable yet relatively developed market for TB medications. Strong public health funding, federally mandated completion programs, and significant foreign procurement activity financed by USAID have all helped to sustain this sector.

Rising MDR-TB and XDR-TB Incidence to Augment Market Expansion Globally

One of the main factors propelling the market for tuberculosis treatments is the rising prevalence of extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB) and multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) worldwide. According to WHO, there were an anticipated 410,000 new cases of MDR/RR-TB recorded globally in 2022. But barely two out of five patients with drug-resistant tuberculosis are getting the right care. The quest for shorter, more effective regimens is being driven by the clinical difficulties in treating MDR-TB patients with 18 to 24 months of second-line medication regimens that have serious adverse effects. The FDA, EMA, and WHO guidelines' regulatory clearance of bedaquiline, pretomanid, and delamanid has greatly expanded the market share of second-line drugs in the global market for tuberculosis treatments.

Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Dosage Form

Tablets dominate segmental share and accounted for 56.28% market share in 2025, as these are the preferred dosage forms of all the categories for TB treatment. The injection segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.82% due to the continued use of injectables for MDR TB patients who remain hospitalized in high-burden countries where parenteral options remain part of treatment protocols until full guideline adoption.

By Disease Type

By 2025, the highest share in the market came from the active TB segment with a share of nearly 68.45% due to the immediate pharmacotherapeutic need, the treatment regimens standardized by national TB programs, and the high volume of drug procurement for notified active TB cases. The latent TB segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.17% during 2026-2035 owing to the intensification of global activities on preventive therapy, broader LTBI screening among high-risk groups such as health care workers.

By Therapeutics Therapy

In 2025, first-line therapy held around 65.72% share of market revenue due the global burden of drug-susceptible TB cases along with global acceptance of isoniazid globally. The second-line therapy segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 6.89% during 2026-2035 due to the anticipated rise in the number of diagnosed MDR-TB and XDR-TB cases over the forecast years.

By Route of Administration

Oral route of administration led the pack with a total of 72.34% tuberculosis therapeutics market share in 2025 due to the WHO recommendations on the use of all oral regimens for first-line and second-line tuberculosis treatment. The trend toward non-injectable aminoglycosides after the WHO guideline changes in 2022 has strengthened the oral segment, which is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 5.47% in the tuberculosis therapeutics market by 2035.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacy, as the distribution channel, held a share of roughly 61.47% in distribution channel in 2025, which is in line with the clinical complexity of TB management as both drug-susceptible and drug-resistant cases require initiation of treatment in hospital globally. The online pharmacy channel has a growth potential with the highest CAGR of 7.24% during the period of 2026-2035 due to the expansion of e-pharmacy platforms in India, Brazil, and other countries in South-East Asia.

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Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market Regional Insights:

In the market for tuberculosis treatments, Asia Pacific is the region with the quickest rate of growth. Over the course of the forecast period, this market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.42%. The majority of tuberculosis cases worldwide are found in this region. Approximately 27% of all cases of tuberculosis worldwide are found in India. The next countries on the list are Indonesia, China, the Philippines, and Pakistan.

In 2025, North America held the largest share at 28.74% due to high innovator drug prices in the region, high levels of international drug procurements funded by USAID by organizations located in the US, and high levels of domestic R&D investment in new drug development for TB in the region.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market Report:

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Lupin Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

Viatris Inc.

Cipla Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Laurus Labs Ltd.

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , Janssen Pharmaceuticals expanded its voluntary licensing agreement for bedaquiline to 44 countries through the Medicines Patent Pool, enabling production of generic bedaquiline by multiple manufacturers and improving affordability and supply security for national TB programs in high-burden low-income countries.

, Janssen Pharmaceuticals expanded its voluntary licensing agreement for bedaquiline to 44 countries through the Medicines Patent Pool, enabling production of generic bedaquiline by multiple manufacturers and improving affordability and supply security for national TB programs in high-burden low-income countries. In May 2024, Otsuka Pharmaceutical received WHO prequalification for its 25 mg and 50 mg delamanid tablet formulations, enabling broader procurement through UNITAID and Global Fund-financed supply chains across Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TREATMENT OUTCOMES & DRUG EFFICACY METRICS – helps you understand treatment success rates, regimen effectiveness, patient adherence, and completion trends, enabling evaluation of therapy performance across regions.

– helps you understand treatment success rates, regimen effectiveness, patient adherence, and completion trends, enabling evaluation of therapy performance across regions. DRUG RESISTANCE & EPIDEMIOLOGICAL BURDEN ANALYSIS – helps you assess MDR-TB and XDR-TB incidence, AMR impact, and the influence of HIV co-infection on drug demand dynamics.

– helps you assess MDR-TB and XDR-TB incidence, AMR impact, and the influence of HIV co-infection on drug demand dynamics. DIAGNOSTICS & TESTING ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you evaluate the uptake of molecular diagnostics and drug susceptibility testing, supporting early detection and targeted treatment strategies.

– helps you evaluate the uptake of molecular diagnostics and drug susceptibility testing, supporting early detection and targeted treatment strategies. CLINICAL PIPELINE & INNOVATION LANDSCAPE – helps you analyze ongoing drug development, clinical trial activity, regulatory timelines, and R&D investments shaping future market growth.

– helps you analyze ongoing drug development, clinical trial activity, regulatory timelines, and R&D investments shaping future market growth. GENERIC COMPETITION & MARKET SHARE DYNAMICS – helps you understand the impact of generic entry and biosimilars on branded drug erosion and pricing strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of generic entry and biosimilars on branded drug erosion and pricing strategies. HEALTHCARE ACCESS, FUNDING & AFFORDABILITY METRICS – helps you assess funding flows, donor dependency, treatment costs, and access to medicines across different income regions.

Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.40 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.95 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.13% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Disease Type (Active TB, Latent TB)

• By Therapeutics Therapy (First-Line Therapy, Second-Line Therapy)

• By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Others)

• By Dosage Form (Tablets, Capsules, Injection, and Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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