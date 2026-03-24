iDEL Therapeutics Appoints Claudia Ulbrich as Chair of its Board of Directors

Dortmund, Germany, March 24, 2026 – iDEL Therapeutics today announced the appointment of accomplished biopharmaceutical executive Claudia Ulbrich, MD, as the Chair of its Board of Directors. Dr. Ulbrich brings over 25 years of leadership experience as CEO and corporate development strategist at a range of innovative biotechnology companies. In her role as Chair, she will contribute her deep industry knowledge in executive management, business development, and R&D oversight to iDEL as the company leverages its innovative pan-cancer platform to advance a pipeline of cancer drugs capable of direct cytosolic delivery.



“We have laid a strong business foundation by assembling a top-tier leadership team and securing the right financial backing to drive our pipeline forward. Claudia’s exceptional track record in building cutting-edge biotech companies, combined with her deep expertise in strategy, finance, and clinical development, brings invaluable guidance to our company,” said Marcus Kostka, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of iDEL Therapeutics. “With our Board in place, we are ramping up corporate development, advancing our pipeline toward the clinic, and exploring the broad applications of our platform technology to improve health outcomes for people with cancer.”



As a highly accomplished serial entrepreneur and biotech executive with specialized expertise in oncology and cardiology, Dr. Ulbrich’s success includes multi-billion EUR exits, pharma partnerships, and IPOs. Most recently, she served as the CEO and Co-Founder of Cardior Pharmaceuticals GmbH, which she built into an international Phase 2 clinical-stage company and led through its acquisition by Novo Nordisk for over EUR 1 billion in 2024. Prior to that, she served as a Senior Executive Advisor to PricewaterhouseCoopers and uniQure and raised more than EUR 100 million across several ventures in her consulting business.



“Having worked with the iDEL leadership previously, I have seen firsthand the drive and focus that define the team. I look forward to contributing my experience to support the company in realizing the full potential of its differentiated shuttling approach to cancer treatment,” added Dr. Claudia Ulbrich, Chair of Board of Directors at iDEL Therapeutics.



“We fully support Claudia’s leadership of iDEL’s Board and the strategic synergy with the iDEL leadership team,” commented Aristotelis Nastos, PhD, Managing Partner and Investment Director at BiomedVC. “Her track record of driving corporate development at a global scale and building transformative companies makes her the ideal Chair to help steer iDEL as it advances its two lead candidates into the clinic.”



In addition to serving on the boards of various economic and industry associations, Dr. Ulbrich currently serves as a Non-executive Director on the Board of CoraBioSciences, UK. She received an MD from Medizinische Hochschule Hannover and University of Lübeck and holds degrees from the EBS University für Wirtschaft und Recht in Health Economics and the HSG Certificate from the Swiss Board School.

About iDEL Therapeutics

iDEL Therapeutics’ pioneering pipeline delivers drug payloads directly into the cytosol of tumor cells in patients, leveraging a unique pan-cancer uptake mechanism that achieves high intracellular drug exposure and sustained tumor retention. Our synthetic shuttle technology platform evades endosomal trapping and is compatible with both large and small molecules, including nanobodies against oncogenes and tumor-targeted cytotoxic payloads. We are focused on advancing our pipeline towards the clinic and creating scalable value through partnerships. Our mission is to transform the cancer treatment paradigm by unlocking historically undruggable intracellular targets, broadening therapeutic windows, and increasing treatment flexibility for expanded patient benefit across cancer indications.



Find more information at www.idel-tx.com.

Contact

info@idel-tx.com

+49 231 292927-00



Media requests

Trophic Communications

Marie Weickert, PhD / Adolfo Luna

+49 151 598 624 18 / +49 151 626 743 95

iDEL@trophic.eu

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