Virginia Credit Union to Open Blacksburg Branch, Marking First New Location in New River Valley

Richmond, Virginia, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union is pleased to announce the grand opening of its Blacksburg branch at 200 N Main St., marking a significant milestone as the first new branch location to open in the credit union's expanded service territory following the successful merger with Member One Federal Credit Union. The anticipated opening date is March 30. Watch for an official opening announcement on vacu.org and on the credit union’s social channels.

The 3,700-square-foot branch also features a drive-thru with a multifunction ATM and two walk-up multifunction ATMs. The location also includes a 2,400-square-foot community room.

The Blacksburg location represents VACU’s commitment to serving the vibrant New River Valley region with cutting-edge technology and personalized service delivered by a team of trusted banking experts. Over the next several weeks, VACU is also working to complete a branch transformation in the New River and Roanoke valleys, as well as Lynchburg, with the branch locations of its Member One division transitioning to the VACU brand.

"We are thrilled to open our doors in such a vibrant and dynamic area of our service territory and to expand VACU’s already extensive branch network," said VACU President/CEO Chris Shockley. "The Blacksburg community has welcomed us with open arms following our merger with Member One, and this new branch is one more way we're demonstrating our commitment to invest in the people, businesses, and communities we now have the privilege to serve."

The Blacksburg branch reflects VACU’s strategic commitment to maintaining a strong physical presence in the communities it serves. During the past six years, the credit union has opened or relocated seven branch locations, demonstrating its belief that branches play a vital role in delivering exceptional member service and strengthening community connections.

For community-focused credit unions such as VACU, branches are vital community hubs that enable personalized financial guidance, support local small businesses, and affirm the credit union's role as a trusted community partner.

"This branch will deliver tremendous value for our members while enabling us to deepen our support for local businesses and organizations as a valued community lender and financial services provider," said VACU Executive Vice President of Member Services Tim Kelly. "Our investment in expanding and modernizing our branch network is an investment in the continued success of dynamic, thriving communities like Blacksburg. We're proud to serve this area and look forward to building lasting relationships with members, local businesses, and community partners."

The Blacksburg branch brings Virginia Credit Union's total branch network to 39 full-service locations across Virginia. The credit union continues to balance best-in-class digital banking solutions with the reassurance, convenience, and peace of mind that comes from having nearby branches staffed with knowledgeable, trusted professionals ready to help members achieve their financial goals.

Following the successful merger with Member One Federal Credit Union in August 2024, VACU has committed to supporting the communities in its expanded service territory through charitable giving, financial education programming, and community partnerships. Most recently, the credit union announced a $2.5 million project that will establish the VACU Financial Success Center at Radford University. The initiative is designed to enhance financial education, professional development, and experiential learning opportunities for students and promote financial well-being through education and resources for staff, faculty, alumni, and residents across the New River and Roanoke valleys.

About Virginia Credit Union

A financial cooperative serving almost 500,000 members, Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division offer a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources with a focus on helping people be more confident with their finances. Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division are equal housing opportunity lenders and are federally insured by the NCUA.

Attachment