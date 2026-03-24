MINES and Associates COO Recognized as 2026 Colorado Titan 100 Recipient

LITTLETON, Colo., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINES and Associates (MINES) is proud to announce that its Chief Operating Officer, Myron Unruh, has been named a 2026 Colorado Titan 100 recipient, an honor that reflects the strength of MINES’ leadership, mission, and organizational impact.

This recognition highlights MINES and Associates’ continued commitment to delivering clinically grounded, high quality behavioral health services at scale and to maintaining operational excellence across its national and international footprint. As Chief Operating Officer, Myron supports this mission by providing strategic and operational leadership across MINES’ core service lines, including employee assistance programs, managed behavioral healthcare, and complex health plan partnerships.

MINES’ leadership structure is strengthened by executives with deep clinical, operational, and regulatory expertise. Myron is a seasoned healthcare executive with extensive experience across behavioral health, managed care, and healthcare operations. He holds a Master of Science in Counseling Psychology from the University of Kansas and a Master of Science in Informatics from the University of Missouri. This combination of clinical and informatics training supports MINES’ integrated approach to care delivery, regulatory compliance, and financial stewardship in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

“Myron’s leadership is felt across every part of MINES, from how we think strategically to how we care for people. He brings clarity, integrity, and humanity to complex work, and I’m incredibly proud to see him recognized as a Titan 100 honoree!” said MINES CEO Dani Kimlinger.

Throughout its continued evolution, MINES has implemented largescale operational improvements, expanded integrated care strategies, and navigated periods of growth, regulatory change, and heightened accountability. Under this leadership framework, the organization has strengthened member experiences, reinforced compliance infrastructure, and achieved measurable financial performance across complex benefit and health plan arrangements.

At MINES, strategic discipline and operational rigor remain central to the organization’s ability to grow responsibly while maintaining its longstanding commitment to high touch, clinically grounded services. This work ensures that MINES remains a trusted partner to employers, health plans, trusts, and public sector entities navigating increasingly complex behavioral health needs.

“Being named a Colorado Titan 100 is a meaningful recognition, and I want to be clear about what it represents,” said Myron Unruh, COO of MINES and Associates. “This honor reflects the sustained commitment of the entire MINES team to our mission. Supporting the wellbeing of individuals and organizations is demanding work, and the standard our leadership and staff hold themselves to every day is what I’m most proud of. I’m grateful to be part of an organization that consistently shows up for the people we serve.”

The Colorado Titan 100 program recognizes the state’s top CEOs and C level executives based on criteria that include leadership, vision, and impact. Collectively, the 2026 honorees and their organizations represent more than $20 billion in annual revenue and employ over 266,000 people across Colorado and beyond.

Myron will be honored alongside fellow recipients at the Titan 100 awards celebration on June 4, 2026, in Denver.

About MINES and Associates

MINES and Associates is an international business psychology firm operating across all 50 states and 43 countries. Founded in 1981, MINES delivers comprehensive solutions across health psychology and organizational psychology, including employee assistance programs, managed behavioral healthcare, onsite behavioral health services, organizational development, wellness and disease management programs, and specialty behavioral health PPO services. MINES is recognized for its clinically led, high-touch approach and its commitment to measurable outcomes, compliance, and long-term partnership.

Media Contact:

Nic Mckane

njmckane@minesandassociates.com

303-468-7651