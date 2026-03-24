Andromeda Shatters Identity Silos with the Industry’s First Unified Security Architecture for the Agentic Workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andromeda, the pioneer in treating agentic AI as a full identity class, today announced its “Galaxy” release, extending continuous access intelligence and automated governance controls to AI agents.

Holistic Identity Security in the Agentic Enterprise

The perimeter has fundamentally shifted. Organizations are no longer just managing human employees and static service accounts; they are deploying AI agents in droves to execute complex workflows and access sensitive data. This rapid adoption exposes a massive gap in traditional identity security, which is entirely blind to agentic AI.

Today, Andromeda closes that gap. The Galaxy release expands the industry's first unified platform to govern human, non-human, and agentic identities with equal rigor—delivering actionable access intelligence, smart access management, and automated access governance powered by risk and behavioral context.

"The immediate crisis with agentic AI goes beyond the activity an agent is performing; it’s that security teams have zero visibility into where these agents live, who owns them, or what they can access," said Murali Basavaiah, CEO & Co-founder at Andromeda Security. "With this release, we are providing the visibility and accountability needed to safely manage both autonomous and on-behalf-of agents. For the first time, organizations can govern humans, NHIs, and agents within a single platform, applying consistent intelligence and security across every identity type."

Where others stop at discovery, Andromeda governs the entire identity lifecycle: identifying what agents exist and what they can access, enforcing least privilege and Just-in-Time provisioning, and ensuring continuous ownership accountability and access reviews.

The Galaxy release is the first phase of Andromeda’s agentic AI plans, focusing on foundational visibility, risk management, and governance:

Universal Discovery & Inventory: Automatically discovers and builds a centralized inventory of every autonomous and on-behalf-of agent across enterprise AI platforms.

Automatically discovers and builds a centralized inventory of every autonomous and on-behalf-of agent across enterprise AI platforms. Agent Access Intelligence & Risk Insights: Connects the dots between human users and AI by identifying exactly who has access to which agents, what business-critical applications those agents can interact with, and what sensitive data they can expose.

Connects the dots between human users and AI by identifying exactly who has access to which agents, what business-critical applications those agents can interact with, and what sensitive data they can expose. Human Accountability & Governance: Eliminates orphaned AI by identifying and certifying human owners. Security teams can now run dedicated ownership and access review campaigns specifically for AI agents.

Eliminates orphaned AI by identifying and certifying human owners. Security teams can now run dedicated ownership and access review campaigns specifically for AI agents. Enforce Least Privilege: Automatically identifies and removes unused agent access to drastically reduce the enterprise attack surface.

Customer Perspective: Unifying Identity Controls

"As our team rapidly adopts AI agents to drive business velocity, our biggest concern is unknowingly creating a massive, ungoverned attack surface," said Bill Harper, Sr. Director of Identity at New American Funding. "We strongly align with Andromeda's vision that AI agents require the exact same level of access intelligence, least-privilege management, just-in-time access, and rigorous governance that we demand for our human and non-human identities. The Galaxy release represents the unified control needed to ensure every autonomous action is backed by strict human accountability."

Continuous Compliance and Actionable Intelligence for All Identities

The Galaxy release radically enhances Andromeda's core capabilities, bridging the gap between access intelligence and real-time governance. Static audits are no longer sufficient for dynamic cloud environments. Galaxy introduces true continuous compliance:

Dynamic Access Graphs: Resource Access Graphs: Instantly answers "who has access to business-critical data?" Security teams can track access usage frequency, automatically remove unused privileges, and seamlessly transition infrequently used access to Just-in-Time (JIT) provisioning. Group-Centric Access Graphs & Insights: Gains deep, visual clarity into complex group structures and the cascading access they grant across the enterprise.

Omni-Dimensional SoD: Enforces strict Segregation of Duties (SoD) across humans, NHIs, and AI agents. This prevents toxic combinations of access across multiple systems (e.g., blocking an identity from holding permissions for both accounts payable and accounts receivable) or conflicting privileges within a single resource (e.g., preventing an identity from simultaneously possessing 'read' and 'modify' roles).

Enforces strict Segregation of Duties (SoD) across humans, NHIs, and AI agents. This prevents toxic combinations of access across multiple systems (e.g., blocking an identity from holding permissions for both accounts payable and accounts receivable) or conflicting privileges within a single resource (e.g., preventing an identity from simultaneously possessing 'read' and 'modify' roles). Zero-Touch Continuous Compliance: Moves from manual monitoring to automated enforcement. Creates custom policies to track access changes and instantly trigger compliance or ITSM workflows (such as ServiceNow or Jira) the moment drift is detected.



Next-Generation NHI Ownership & Management

As service accounts, bots, and automated identities continue to outpace human identities, Andromeda has tightly integrated NHI governance with human oversight:

Automated Discovery & Intelligence-Based Suggestions: Eliminates the manual burden of finding NHI owners. The platform automatically extracts existing owners via native cloud or application metadata and uses the Activity Insights engine to suggest potential human owners based on actual usage patterns.

Eliminates the manual burden of finding NHI owners. The platform automatically extracts existing owners via native cloud or application metadata and uses the Activity Insights engine to suggest potential human owners based on actual usage patterns. Comprehensive Owner Accountability: Ensures every NHI has a human owner responsible for its lifecycle, access right-sizing, and credential security (such as secret rotation).

Ensures every NHI has a human owner responsible for its lifecycle, access right-sizing, and credential security (such as secret rotation). Automated Ownership Validation Workflows: Integrates NHI attestation directly into Andromeda's User Access Review (UAR) Campaigns system. Security teams can now fully automate workflows to confirm suggested owners, assign accountability to "No Owner" NHIs, and enforce periodic ownership reviews to maintain continuous compliance.



Building on Unprecedented Momentum

The innovative Galaxy release builds on a landmark year for Andromeda. Over the past 12 months, the company has experienced massive market traction, doubling revenue every quarter for the last year. This explosive growth reflects a clear market mandate: organizations require context-based intelligence, as well as a single, unified platform to govern every identity—human, non-human, and agentic—across all environments.

Experience the Galaxy at RSAC

Andromeda will be hosting exclusive demonstrations of the Galaxy Release at Access Granted: The AI & Identity Security Lounge during the RSA Conference.

To reserve your spot and meet with our executive team, visit: https://www.andromedasecurity.com/events/rsac-2026-identity-ai-security

About Andromeda

Andromeda is a unified identity security platform for human, non-human, and agentic AI identities. It uses risk and behavioral context to reduce risk, automate IAM operations, and simplify identity lifecycle and governance. Unlike point solutions, it spans the full breadth of use cases across multiple clouds, SaaS applications, and on-prem infrastructure.

Media Contact:

Karen Crowley

karen@andromedasecurity.com