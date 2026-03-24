Yatiri Bio Enters Exclusive Option to In-License Agreement with Oscotec for Denfivontinib in AML

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yatiri Bio, Inc., a leader in AI-driven precision medicine, today announced it has entered into an exclusive global option to license agreement with Oscotec, Inc. to develop and commercialize denfivontinib (SKI-G-801), a potent multikinase inhibitor, for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Under the terms of the agreement, Yatiri Bio holds the exclusive option to license denfivontinib for development and commercialization.

Yatiri Bio’s ProteoCharts™ platform employs deep neural networks to integrate unbiased proteomic profiling with clinical data and functional testing in proprietary patient-derived models. This multidimensional approach creates highly accurate predictive stratification models for any disease landscape.

Utilizing its proprietary ProteoCharts™ platform, Yatiri Bio has identified a novel biomarker profile that identifies an AML patient population highly responsive to denfivontinib. Transformatively, this efficacy is FLT3-independent, allowing denfivontinib to reach a broader patient population than traditional mutation-targeted therapies. This unique biomarker profile enables Yatiri Bio to clearly differentiate denfivontinib from other FLT3 inhibitors. By targeting patients underserved by the current standard of care, denfivontinib is positioned as a first-in-class solution for a previously unmet clinical need.

Yatiri Bio is leveraging its CLIA/CAP-accredited facility to develop a proprietary Laboratory Determined Test (LDT) that will stratify patients for upcoming denfivontinib clinical trials. This strategy de-risks the development process by ensuring enrollment of the most responsive populations, thereby remaining capital efficient and accelerating the path to regulatory approval.

Pilgrim Jackson, CEO of Yatiri Bio, stated, “This agreement exemplifies our strategy of using AIdriven proteomic intelligence to unlock hidden clinical value in oncology assets. By identifying a clearly defined responder population for denfivontinib, we believe we can meaningfully increase the probability of clinical success while advancing a differentiated therapeutic opportunity for AML patients.”

Oscotec CEO Taeyoung Yoon added, “This collaboration with Yatiri Bio demonstrates Oscotec’s commitment to the unstoppable global trend in drug development: AI-based precision medicine.”

This agreement represents a scalable model for AI-enabled asset optimization. By combining an advanced therapeutic candidate and existing human data with its validated proteomic AI platform, Yatiri Bio is executing a biomarker-driven strategy to systematically de-risk the path to regulatory approval.

About Yatiri Bio

Yatiri Bio is a precision medicine company focused on identifying and validating biomarkers that predict therapeutic response in oncology. The company develops predictive assays to stratify patients prior to treatment, aiming to improve clinical trial success rates and accelerating the development of effective therapies. Yatiri Bio is already advancing partnerships with biopharmaceutical companies seeking to de-risk clinical development by integrating biomarker-based patient selection into early-stage trials. The company plans to expand its ProteoCharts™ across hematologic and solid tumors in 2026, including MDS, ovarian cancer, prostate, breast, and CRC. Pharmaceutical companies interested in collaborating on these or other indications should reach out to info@yatiribio.com for more information.