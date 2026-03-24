AtaiBeckley Joins $3 Trillion CRSP Index and S&P Benchmark Indices Adding Mandatory Passive Fund Ownership to Phase 3 Pipeline Catalyst

Inclusion in U.S. CRSP ® benchmark indices triggers mandatory position-building by passive index funds tracking more than $3 trillion in AUM, including the world’s largest mutual fund

benchmark indices triggers mandatory position-building by passive index funds tracking more than $3 trillion in AUM, including the world’s largest mutual fund Expands market presence across the S&P Total Market Index, covering virtually all U.S.-listed equities, and the S&P Completion Index, which represents approximately 3,000 mid-, small-, and micro-cap companies not included in the S&P 500 ®

Continues a series of index inclusions across the U.S. equity benchmark landscape, reflecting AtaiBeckley’s enhanced eligibility following its U.S. re-domiciliation and building on its addition to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index in December 2025





NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“AtaiBeckley” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments, today announced its addition to the S&P Total Market Index, the S&P Completion Index and CRSP® U.S. benchmark indices, effective March 23, 2026. BPL-003 Phase 3 program remains on track to initiate in Q2 2026, and topline data from the VLS-01 Phase 2b study are expected in H2 2026.

Srinivas Rao, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AtaiBeckley, said: "Being added to the S&P Total Market Index, S&P Completion Index, and CRSP U.S. benchmark indices reflects meaningful recognition of AtaiBeckley's enhanced presence in U.S. equity markets, with the CRSP index alone tracking more than $3 trillion in passively managed assets. These inclusions broaden our reach across index-tracking strategies and build on our earlier addition to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index in December 2025. We see these additions as a natural progression as AtaiBeckley’s market profile grows alongside our advancing clinical pipeline, including BPL-003’s anticipated Phase 3 initiation in the second quarter."

The S&P Total Market Index tracks virtually all U.S.-listed common stocks traded on the NYSE, NYSE American, NASDAQ National Market, and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges, providing comprehensive coverage of the investable U.S. equity universe. The S&P Completion Index comprises all members of the S&P Total Market Index that are not current constituents of the S&P 500®, offering broad exposure to approximately 3,000 mid-, small-, and micro-cap U.S. companies. These indexes are widely used by institutional investors and asset managers as benchmarks for passive investment strategies.

The CRSP® benchmark indices are maintained by the Center for Research in Security Prices, formerly a research center of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and acquired by Morningstar, Inc. in February 2026, and serve as the basis for index funds representing more than $3 trillion in assets, including the world’s largest mutual fund. CRSP indexes are reconstituted quarterly and are routinely adopted by institutional investors, including Vanguard, as the basis for broad-market passive strategies.

About AtaiBeckley Inc.

AtaiBeckley is a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments. AtaiBeckley’s pipeline of novel therapies includes BPL-003 (mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), VLS-01 (DMT buccal film) for TRD and EMP-01 ((R)-MDMA HCI) for social anxiety disorder. BPL-003 is in Phase 3 planning, VLS-01 and EMP-01 are in Phase 2 clinical development. The Company is also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for opioid use disorder and TRD. These programs aim to create breakthroughs in mental health through transformative interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems.

For the latest updates and to learn more about the AtaiBeckley mission, visit www.ataibeckley.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn and on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “initiate,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “potentially,” “preliminary,” “likely,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things: our business strategy and plans; the expected impact of the inclusion on the indices; the potential, success, cost and timing of development of our product candidates, including the progress of preclinical and clinical trials and related milestones; and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, research and development and capital expenditures.

Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the important factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in our quarterly reports and other filings with the SEC. AtaiBeckley disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by applicable law.



Contact Information:

Investors:

Jason Awe, PhD

VP, Investor Relations

IR@ataibeckley.com

Media:

Charlotte Chorley

Associate Director, Communications

PR@ataibeckley.com