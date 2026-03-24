Bimergen Energy to Present its $2B Growth Strategy at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on April 2nd

Newport Beach, CA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS, BESS.WS), a developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale and distributed battery energy storage systems (BESS) across the United States, will participate in the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on April 2nd, 2026, 1:45 -2:15pm Eastern Time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

Bimergen’s Co-CEO, Bob Brilon, will deliver a corporate presentation and subsequently open the floor for questions. Questions may be submitted in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event.

Bimergen plans to discuss its $2 billion growth strategy from its development pipeline of battery energy storage projects totaling approximately 2.0 GW of estimated capacity across key U.S. power markets, including ERCOT, PJM, WECC, CAISO and MISO. Bimergen will also discuss the simple energy arbitrage revenue model that capitalizes on the increasing demand and increasing prices for electricity while making more power available to the grid when it is needed. Bimergen’s strategy is technology agnostic, which makes them unique, and focused on owning and operating these revenue-producing battery storage farms. Bimergen’s strategy includes the use of long-term offtake agreements that support stable, contract-backed revenue streams, de-risking operating cashflows. Mr. Brilon will also discuss the status of the projects moving towards being operational in Texas in the near term.

“We are committed to execute our growth strategy and, as a NYSE American listed company under the ticker symbol “BESS”, we are committed to communicating our growth strategy through virtual and in-person conferences to build our shareholder base thereby bolstering shareholder value and liquidity,” said Bob Brilon, Bimergen’s Co-CEO.

“Bimergen is advancing a robust development pipeline of 2GW in BESS projects, representing up to $150 million in revenue from project development value and operating goals of $300 to $400 million in annual energy arbitrage revenue within the next four years,” said Cole Johnson, Bimergen Energy Co-CEO.

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS, BESSWS) is a U.S.-based independent power producer specializing in the development, ownership, and operation of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS). Bimergen develops utility-scale and distributed storage projects designed to provide grid reliability, renewable integration, and flexible energy solutions. Bimergen manages the full project lifecycle, including site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations. Its portfolio spans multiple power markets across the United States.

For more information about Bimergen Energy, please visit www.bimergen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Bimergen Energy Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Bimergen Energy Corporation undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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