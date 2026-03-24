Aptean (Logility) Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Reports for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Process Industries and Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Discrete Industries

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean (Logility) has been recognized as a Leader in two 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant reports – Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Process Industries and ​Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Discrete Industries. Aptean (Logility) is one of only four vendors to have been named a Leader in both reports.

Logility’s supply chain solutions have helped organizations move beyond static planning processes to true decision centric operations, where intelligence, automation, and execution work together in real time to deliver faster, smarter outcomes. Continuing its legacy of innovation, the company is at the forefront of using Agentic AI in Supply Chain, powering real-time, event-driven autonomous planning and orchestration that connects systems and processes from concept to customer.

“We believe this level of recognition reflects Logility’s continued commitment to delivering tangible and measurable outcomes for our customers,” said Allan Dow, EVP/General Manager, Aptean. “Our AI-powered, decision-centric solutions help organizations plan, execute, and adapt across the full scope of their operations. Whether it’s providing instant answers, automating tedious and time-consuming tasks, or surfacing and then executing scenarios based on real-time information, the Logility Decision Intelligence Platform lets supply chain leaders move from reacting to anticipating.”

“Aptean’s continued investment in advanced AI and integrating new capabilities across our broader portfolio reinforces Logility’s position as the intelligence core of an autonomous, AI-enabled supply chain platform,” said TVN Reddy, CEO, Aptean. "We look forward to building on this momentum and driving the next generation of supply chain innovation.”

A complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions for Discrete Industries is available for download here: https://www.logility.com/analyst-report/2026-Gartner-MQ-SCPS-Discrete-Industries/. The 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions for Process Industries is available here: https://www.logility.com/analyst-report/2026-Gartner-MQ-SCPS-Process-Industries/.



Gartner delivers actionable, objective insights to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We are honored to be included among the recognized vendors in this important report. Learn more about the Magic Quadrant.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Process industries, Pia Orup Lund, Joe Graham, Buse Aras, Jan Snoeckx, Eva Dawkins, Julia von Massow,17 March 2026 and Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Discrete Industries, Joe Graham, Pia Orup Lund, Buse Aras, Julia von Massow, Eva Dawkins, Jan Snoeck, 18 March 2026

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. Aptean’s solutions and services help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

About Logility

Logility, an Aptean company, is a market-leading provider of AI-first supply chain management software engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains that improve people's lives and the world we live in. Logility’s fully integrated, AI-driven end-to-end platform where intelligence, automation, and execution work together to help clients know faster, turn uncertainty into opportunity, and transform supply chain from a cost center to an engine for growth. Learn more at www.logility.com.

Logility is a Registered Trademark of Logility, Inc. Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Contact: press@logility.com

Contact mediarelations@aptean.com