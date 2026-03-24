Opus Genetics Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD) (“Opus Genetics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), is proud to have been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026 in the Biotech category. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.

“We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the world’s most innovative companies,” said George Magrath, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Opus Genetics. “At Opus Genetics, innovation starts with patients. By combining cutting-edge gene therapy with deep patient engagement, we are redefining how therapies are developed for inherited retinal diseases and working to deliver meaningful outcomes for patients facing blindness.”

Over the past 18 months, Opus Genetics has advanced a differentiated pipeline of gene therapies targeting inherited retinal diseases, including OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration and OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations, an ultra-rare condition with significant unmet need and a limited patient population globally. The Company has taken a novel, patient-centered approach to development, partnering directly with patients to better define meaningful outcomes that may not be captured by traditional clinical endpoints.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s trademark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don’t just adapt to change—they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing durable, one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company’s pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations and OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, with additional candidates targeting RHO, CNGB1, RDH12, NMNAT1, and MERTK. Opus Genetics is also advancing a small-molecule therapy, Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, beyond its approved use for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, with a supplemental new drug application under review for presbyopia and an ongoing Phase 3 pivotal trial for mesopic, low contrast conditions after keratorefractive surgery (dim light disturbances). The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit www.opusgtx.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Jenny Kobin

Remy Bernarda

IR Advisory Solutions

ir@opusgtx.com

Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com