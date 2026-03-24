Tandym Group Acquires InteliNotion, Expanding AI-Driven Structured Content Capabilities for Life Sciences and Regulated Industries

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tandym Group, a leader in specialized solutions for the healthcare, life sciences, technology, and professional services industries, today announced its acquisition of InteliNotion, a pioneering software company that provides structured content authoring and AI-enabled component content management for highly regulated environments.

The acquisition of InteliNotion further advances Tandym’s strategy to build differentiated, IP-led consulting and technology solutions that help organizations manage complex, document-intensive workflows across life sciences and other regulated industries. Founded by industry veterans Gabor Fari and Vasu Ranganathan, InteliNotion delivers a platform purpose-built for large, complex regulatory documents such as clinical study reports, protocols, and safety submissions, enabling organizations to reuse and govern content at a granular level. This significantly reduces manual effort, improves consistency, and accelerates submission timelines.

“We are excited to welcome InteliNotion to the Tandym family,” said Byrne Mulrooney, CEO of Tandym Group. “This acquisition strengthens our growing technology and consulting platform while reinforcing our commitment to delivering higher-value, outcome-driven solutions for our clients.”

InteliNotion embeds generative AI capabilities directly into its authoring environment, enabling domain-specific content generation, summarization, and transformation within governed workflows. The company is actively integrating an advanced agentic AI orchestration framework designed to support long-running, repeatable regulatory processes.

“Joining Tandym Group represents a powerful next chapter for InteliNotion,” said Mr. Fari. “Tandym’s scale, industry relationships, and access to specialized talent will allow us to accelerate product innovation, expand our reach, and deliver even greater value to our customers.” Ms. Ranganathan added, “It’s the combination of technology, deep domain expertise, and services scale that makes this combination so compelling.”

As part of Tandym Group, InteliNotion will operate as a dedicated product organization, closely aligned with Entitech Solutions, Tandym’s life sciences consulting and integration subsidiary.

“The synergy between Entitech’s integration prowess and InteliNotion’s structured content authoring environment creates a seamless digital thread for our clients,” said John Jones, Entitech Solutions Founder and CEO. “By connecting complex data ecosystems directly to a component-based content strategy, we are enabling life sciences organizations to move beyond static documents and toward a future of dynamic, data-driven regulatory delivery.”

Tandym Group is backed by Mill Rock Capital, a growth and operations-oriented private investment firm, and ICG, a global alternative asset manager. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal advisor to Tandym.

Contact Information

For more information about Tandym Group, please visit https://tandymgroup.com or contact:

David Abravanel

Director of Marketing

david.abravanel@tandymgroup.com

Tel: +1 (212) 204-5122

About Tandym Group

Tandym Group is a leader in Specialized Talent Solutions. Our human-centered approach and AI-assisted insights work in tandem for client success. As the proven partner for mission-critical initiatives, Tandym delivers specialized solutions that require contract, permanent, or project-based healthcare, technology, or business professionals. Tandym’s AI-enabled platforms and consulting capabilities help organizations connect talent, technology, and insight to drive meaningful outcomes.

About InteliNotion

InteliNotion is a software company specializing in AI-enhanced structured content authoring and component content management for regulated industries. The company helps organizations streamline the creation, reuse, and governance of complex documents, enabling greater efficiency, accuracy, and compliance across regulatory and document-driven workflows.