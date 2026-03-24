Baker Hughes Develops AI-Enabled Power Optimization and Sustainability Solutions for Data Centers with Google Cloud Technology

Collaboration brings Baker Hughes’ energy technology and expertise together with Google Cloud’s AI and digital capabilities to meet increasing data center power demands

Project will seek to enhance how data center operators can apply digital intelligence to optimize how power is generated, managed and consumed





HOUSTON, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) on Tuesday announced it is collaborating with Google Cloud to develop advanced AI-enabled power optimization and sustainability solutions for the rapidly growing global data center sector. Baker Hughes intends to combine complementary technologies and expertise to help address the increasing power demand driven by AI data center expansion.

Announced during CERAWeek 2026, the collaboration comes as energy availability and resiliency continue to be strategic enablers for global data center growth. The companies will explore opportunities within data centers to unlock greater value from underutilized industrial and operational data. In addition, Baker Hughes will identify new pathways for efficient, optimized power use through Baker Hughes’ deep domain expertise in optimizing turbomachinery and power systems performance, alongside Google Cloud’s AI and data analytics. Baker Hughes will leverage Google Cloud and its broad ecosystem of digital partners to provide these AI-driven solutions at enterprise scale.

“Infrastructure that powers the growing demand for AI and cloud computing is becoming one of the most critical drivers of global electricity needs,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. “Through this partnership with Google Cloud, we are bringing together world-class power technologies and digital capabilities to help data center operators improve efficiency, enhance reliability, and accelerate progress toward lower carbon operations. This collaboration reinforces Baker Hughes’ role as an integrated partner for power generation, infrastructure and management in this fast-growing sector.”

“Baker Hughes is bringing its proprietary energy technology and expertise, and Google Cloud is providing the advanced AI to help deliver these critical solutions,” said Matt Renner, president and chief revenue officer, Google Cloud. “By combining our AI with their century of leadership in industrial energy systems, Baker Hughes is helping companies create more efficient data centers for the future.”

This collaboration also reflects Baker Hughes’ commitment to rewriting The Energy Equation™, the dynamic, interdependent cycle between industrial outcomes and energy sources. The unprecedented energy needs of AI and cloud computing exemplify how this equation is shifting, requiring new solutions that simplify complexity, modernize systems, and integrate capabilities across both sides of the energy-industry relationship.

With a 100-year heritage of energy innovation, Baker Hughes is integrating digital solutions with the company’s proven turbomachinery technologies and power management systems to help customers achieve greater efficiency, extend asset life, and maximize returns. Learn more about the company’s end-to-end digital portfolio here.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

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Adrienne M. Lynch

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