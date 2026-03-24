Teleport Ranked No. 9 in Security on Fast Company’s 2026 List of World’s Most Innovative Companies

OAKLAND, Calif., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, today announced that it has been named No. 9 in the Security Category on Fast Company’s prestigious list of the Most Innovative Companies for 2026. Featured in Fast Company's Spring issue, the list recognizes companies across industries that are transforming how business and technology operate.

The recognition comes at a critical inflection point for enterprise infrastructure. According to the 2026 Infrastructure Identity Survey , 92% of organizations are deploying or planning AI initiatives in production infrastructure. This rapid adoption has created significant security challenges, with 85% of security leaders expressing concern that AI is introducing new infrastructure security risks.

"Infrastructure identity has been fragmented by separate systems for humans, machines, and AI agents, each creating more credentials to manage and more gaps to exploit," said Ev Kontsevoy, CEO of Teleport. "Teleport eliminates that complexity so AI agents can finally be deployed with real governance — not because we've added another tool, but because identity is unified from the start.”

Teleport’s Infrastructure Identity Platform establishes a unified identity layer for humans, machines, and AI that eliminates credential sprawl as well as anonymity. By replacing fragmented identity systems and static credentials with cryptographic identity, Teleport reduces complexity and risk, a prerequisite to controlling and containing AI in infrastructure. The security impact of this is measurable: organizations that deploy AI systems with identity-native, least-privilege controls experience 4.5 times fewer security incidents.

With the rapid adoption of AI, identity can no longer function as just a security perimeter: it needs to pair with access control and identity security to form an infrastructure layer that protects organizations in an environment where AI actors operate in non-deterministic ways.

Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies is the publication's signature franchise, with editors and writers evaluating thousands of submissions annually through a competitive process. The full list is available now at fastcompany.com and on newsstands beginning March 31.

About Teleport

Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, establishes a unified identity layer for infrastructure — humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents — secured cryptographically. By replacing fragmented identity and access management systems with Infrastructure Identity, Teleport scales zero trust across cloud and on-prem environments, preventing identity attacks, accelerating engineering, and enabling secure AI adoption.