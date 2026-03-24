PPHC Added to Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

Inclusion Comes Shortly After Completion of U.S. IPO

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (“PPHC” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: PPHC) (AIM: PPHC.L), a leading global provider of strategic communications services, today announced that, as of March 23, 2026, PPHC has been added to the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell 3000® Index as part of FTSE Russell’s quarterly additions process for newly listed companies.

PPHC’s addition to the Russell indexes follows the Company’s listing on the Nasdaq Global Market in January 2026. The Company operates a portfolio of 12 advisory firms with approximately 450 employees serving more than 1,400 active clients across all major sectors of the economy.

Stewart Hall, CEO of PPHC commented:

"Our inclusion in the Russell indexes aligns PPHC’s capital markets profile with the U.S. market where we primarily operate and serve clients. Following our Nasdaq listing in January, addition to these widely tracked benchmarks broadens our exposure to institutional investors and index-linked capital, and we expect it to contribute to improved trading liquidity over time."

For more information about PPHC, visit pphcompany.com.

About the Russell Indexes

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked to Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a global index provider.

About PPHC

Incorporated in 2014, PPHC is a global strategic communications platform that supports clients in enhancing and defending their reputations, advancing policy objectives, managing regulatory risk, and engaging with federal and state-level policymakers, stakeholders, media, and the public.

Engaged by approximately 1,400 clients, including companies, trade associations and non-governmental organizations, PPHC is active in all major sectors of the economy, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, energy, technology, telecoms and transportation.

With operations across 18 offices in the United States and internationally, PPHC’s services include government relations, public affairs and corporate communications, research and analytics, digital advocacy campaigning, and compliance support.

Media Contact:

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.

(202) 688-0020

inquiries@pphcompany.com

Investor Relations:

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.

(202) 688-0020

IR@pphcompany.com