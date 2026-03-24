Chagee to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 31, 2026

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chagee Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CHA) (“Chagee” or the “Company”), a leading premium tea drinks brand serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on March 31, 2026.

The Company’s management team will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 (or 8:00 P.M. Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Chagee Holdings Limited Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa06ab2deb0404e3196e436a7462d4f19

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Investors may submit questions to the Company via Chagee.IR@icrinc.com up to 24 hours before the start of the conference call. The Company's management team will answer a selection of the submitted questions during the Q&A session of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company’s investor relations website at investor.chagee.com.

About Chagee Holdings Limited

Chagee is a leading premium tea drinks brand, serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks. Founded in 2017, Chagee has transformed traditional tea culture into a modern lifestyle experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative branding. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and cultural connection, Chagee continues to reshape the global tea industry.

Contact

Investor Relations

Robin Yang, Partner

ICR, LLC

Email: Chagee.IR@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (212) 537-5825