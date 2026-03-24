Xiuniang Silk — Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage Suzhou Embroidery Stuns New York Fashion Week

SUZHOU, CHINA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From runway shows at the pinnacle of world art — the Louvre in France — to China International Fashion Week, Xiuniang Silk now graces the shores of Lake Tai at the New York Fashion Week Asia Hub on March 20. This edition of New York Fashion Week has gathered international luxury brands and top designers. Xiuniang Silk was invited to walk the runway alongside international brands, making a stunning appearance representing China's intangible cultural heritage Suzhou embroidery.

At this international fashion feast, the Xiuniang Silk brand, under the leadership of intangible cultural heritage inheritor Ms. Qi Qiulan, presented a magnificent Eastern aesthetics banquet with thousand-year-old intangible cultural heritage silk embroidery techniques, showcasing to the world the fashion charm of Chinese intangible cultural heritage brands.





Intangible Cultural Heritage Silk Embroidery Debuts on International Runway — Two Collections Interpret Cultural Confidence

At 21:00 on March 20, under the spotlight of New York Fashion Week, Xiuniang Silk opened the show with two major collections — "Royal Elegance" and "Orchid Embroidery of China" — as the grand finale.

Chapter One: Royal Elegance Collection

Royal culture represents the culmination of Chinese aesthetics, carrying millennia of etiquette and noble bearing. The "Royal Elegance" collection follows the royal lineage, selecting goose yellow to display opulence and cyan to convey refinement. It condenses and reimagines the classic "sea waves and cliffs" pattern, allowing this iconic motif to shine with renewed brilliance.

Chapter Two: Orchid Embroidery of China Collection

Deeply mining the cultural connotation of orchid as the "gentleman among flowers," this collection pairs traditional colors with diverse materials. Cleverly drawing upon the coincidence between "Jianlan" (a type of orchid) and intangible cultural heritage inheritor Qi Qiulan's name, it allows the garments to become vessels of character, materializing the feminine temperament of "orchid in an empty valley."





With craftsmanship that merges intangible cultural heritage silk embroidery techniques with contemporary aesthetics, Xiuniang Silk presented to the international fashion authority the creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese intangible cultural heritage techniques within a contemporary context. The brand not only outlines the unique sophistication of Eastern aesthetics but also achieves a breakthrough leap from "style export" to "cultural export," earning widespread acclaim from guests and media present.

From the Banks of the Seine in France to China's Ancient Canal — Constructing Eastern Aesthetics for an Intangible Cultural Heritage Brand

From exhibitions and runway shows at the Louvre in Paris to stunning appearances at China Fashion Week, Xiuniang Silk has continuously explored and practiced on the world's top stages. Now, the brand takes another historic step, debuting on the international runway of New York Fashion Week to continue writing a new chapter of Eastern aesthetics at the world's fashion pinnacle.

The Xiuniang Silk brand hails from Suzhou, a three-thousand-year-old cultural ancient city. The city's spirit of openness, inclusiveness, and innovation while upholding tradition continuously nourishes the brand's heritage and innovation. Through time's refinement and tempering, Xiuniang Silk has transformed into a cultural brand that carries Jiangnan's regional cultural lineage and is deeply rooted in Eastern cultural genes, narrating Eastern stories as a storyteller of intangible cultural heritage.

Xiuniang Silk is a brand that can represent Chinese cultural symbols and tell stories of Chinese intangible cultural heritage. The confidence behind it stems from the brand's steadfast commitment to three core values — "culture, craftsmanship, and art." This not only solidifies the foundation of strength for Chinese intangible cultural heritage brands but also allows the artisanal aesthetics originating from the East to satisfy people's deep aspirations for a better life in modern, diverse scenarios.

This New York Fashion Week is far from the finale of a single show. In the future, the brand will continue to use silk as a medium, writing a more profound and influential global fashion chapter for Chinese intangible cultural heritage brands through the collision of tradition and modernity.

Brand: Xiuniang Silk

Contact Person Name: Hu Dao Jian

Contact Person Title:Brand Director

E-Mail: xmt2025@xiuniang.cn

Address (with Postcode): Xiuniang Industrial Park, No. 2 Zhongfeng Street, Huqiu District, Suzhou, China

Official Website: http://www.xiuniang.cn/