DelphX Provides Strategic Update on Bitcoin Initiative and Institutional Financing Progress

Toronto, Canada, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (“DelphX” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DLPXF) is pleased to provide an update on the advancement of its previously announced Bitcoin treasury strategy and related institutional financing initiatives.

The Company confirms that it is currently in final stage discussions with a leading global digital asset lender—recognized as one of the most active and established credit providers in the cryptocurrency sector—regarding a senior secured lending facility to support the initial phase of its Bitcoin treasury program. This facility is expected to form the foundational layer of capital for the strategy, subject to completion of customary compliance and credit review processes.

In parallel, DelphX is actively engaging with institutional investors, investment banks and broker-dealers to structure and place a convertible debenture offering intended to complement the senior facility. This dual-layer capital approach is designed to optimize cost of capital while minimizing dilution and preserving long-term shareholder value.

The Company anticipates initiating the strategy with an initial capital deployment target of approximately USD $50 million, to be deployed through a structured, rules-based monthly tranche acquisition program. This systematic approach is intended to provide consistent market exposure while mitigating timing risk and reducing reliance on discretionary trading decisions. In conjunction with this, DelphX is working toward the placement of approximately USD $18 million in convertible debentures as part of the broader capital structure supporting the strategy. These amounts reflect current expectations and remain subject to market conditions, investor participation, and completion of financing processes.

DelphX believes its approach represents a differentiated evolution from conventional digital asset treasury (“DAT”) models, which have largely relied on equity issuance, dilution-heavy structures, or unhedged exposure to Bitcoin price volatility. The Company’s strategy is designed to integrate disciplined risk management, institutional-grade credit, and capital markets structuring into its treasury framework.

A key component of this differentiation is the intended incorporation of DelphX’s proprietary Quantem Collateralized Securities (“QCS”) platform into its treasury operations. By embedding QCS within its own balance sheet strategy, the Company aims to demonstrate the real-world application of its technology—enabling structured exposure to Bitcoin with defined risk parameters and potential yield enhancement. Management believes this positions DelphX uniquely at the intersection of blockchain innovation, structured products, and institutional finance.

In addition, the Company notes that recent widening in corporate credit spreads, particularly within high-yield markets, has led to renewed market engagement with its Credit Rating Security (“CRS”) product. DelphX is currently in discussions with market participants regarding potential applications and will continue to provide updates as these efforts progress toward potential sales activity.

“This strategy is a natural extension of DelphX’s longstanding focus on blockchain-based financial innovation,” said Patrick Wood, CEO of DelphX. “We are not simply accumulating Bitcoin; we are building a structured, risk-managed treasury model that reflects the standards of institutional capital markets while showcasing the capabilities of our proprietary technology.”

The Company will provide further updates as discussions progress and key milestones are achieved.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX Capital Markets Inc. is a financial technology company focused on the development of innovative structured products and blockchain-based solutions for institutional and retail markets. Through its proprietary platform, the Company enables the creation of securities designed to enhance yield and manage risk.

For more information about DelphX, please visit www.delphx.com

George Wentworth, General Manager

DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

george.wentworth@delphx.com

(718) 509-2160