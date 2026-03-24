Brunswick Corporation Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026

METTAWA, Ill., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the global leader in marine technology, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations.

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Brunswick and the force behind our commitment to redefining the marine industry and delivering transformative experiences for our customers,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. Being recognized among Fast Company’s 2026 World’s Most Innovative Companies is not just an honor; it’s a testament to our relentless pursuit of progress and the power of our 'Next Never Rests' philosophy.”

In 2025, Brunswick introduced more than 100 new products across its Boat Group, Mercury Marine, Navico Group and Flite businesses and brands, many aligned to the Company’s ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification, and Shared Access) strategy, which serves as a foundational element of its technology vision. Among these innovative new products launched in 2025, was the Simrad® AutoCaptain™ Autonomous Boating System, a breakthrough advancement featuring full auto-docking capabilities and signaling a new era of intelligent, self-guided boating.

At the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show, Brunswick’s Sea Ray brand unveiled the new SLX 360 Outboard, powered by triple Mercury Marine V10 outboard engines and featuring Simrad® AutoCaptain™, steering wheel-integrated controls, dual Simrad Ultrawide NSX displays, Fathom® e-Power electrical power management, gyroscopic stabilization, and Lenco Pro Control auto-leveling. These innovations, fueled by Brunswick’s ongoing commitment to industry-leading levels of investment in new products and technology and enabled by its unique ability to develop seamlessly integrated end-to-end solutions, demonstrate how the Company continues to redefine the boating experience.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process, resulting in a globe-spanning guide to innovation today.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don’t just adapt to change—they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/list.

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, Attwood, and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft, and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka, and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 15,000 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2025, Brunswick was named America's Most Trusted Companies by Forbes Magazine in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the fourth straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com