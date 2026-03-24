TransUnion Launches TruLookup® for Real Estate, a Mobile-First Platform Helping Real Estate Professionals Work Faster, Safer and Smarter

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today the launch of TruLookup® for Real Estate, a purpose-built solution that helps real estate professionals confirm property ownership to prevent fraud, conduct personal safety checks, and drive more efficient, effective prospecting.

The solution reduces the need for real estate professionals to access multiple databases or download multiple apps when researching prospective clients and properties. The single, mobile-first app will be featured at TransUnion’s booth at the 2026 AE Institute (Association Executives Institute), hosted by the National Association of REALTORS®, March 24-26 in Minneapolis.

“TruLookup for Real Estate exemplifies the innovative solutions TransUnion delivers by bringing together our robust and extensive data assets and connected identity in new ways to create tools that solve real customer challenges,” said Mohamed Abdelsadek, Chief Global Solutions Officer at TransUnion.

TruLookup for Real Estate combines fraud prevention, safety checks and prospecting enablement into one streamlined solution—empowering agents to work faster, safer and more effectively in the field. Real estate professionals can use the solution for the following:

Validate Ownership : Confirm legal property ownership before listing.

: Confirm legal property ownership before listing. Personal Safety Check : Use a phone number to review identity attributes and assess potential risk indicators before in-person meetings.

: Use a phone number to review identity attributes and assess potential risk indicators before in-person meetings. Property Contact : Instantly find phone, email and postal address information for owners of unlisted properties.

: Instantly find phone, email and postal address information for owners of unlisted properties. Prospecting Lists: Generate phone, email and direct mail lists based on a location and customizable radius for circle prospecting campaigns.

“REALTORS work on the go in a fast-moving, highly competitive industry,” said Melanie Zimmerman, President of TransUnion Risk and Alternative Data Solutions, Inc.1 “TransUnion’s TruLookup for Real Estate gives them a mobile-first solution that helps them stay safe and seize opportunities in the moment.”

A clear need in the market

A 2026 commissioned survey conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of TransUnion found 48% of realtors require four or more tools to assess safety risks and confirm contact information. However, nearly half of those surveyed said they aren’t able to use their tools to find contact information on potential clients. The same survey found the most important information REALTORS need when meeting new clients are their property ownership status and addresses (57%), criminal offense history (43%), and whether their identity is suspected of fraud (40%).

TruLookup for Real Estate provides all of this crucial information within a single, mobile-first app. The solution is powered by OneTru™ , TransUnion's centralized platform that enables a persistent view of consumer identity across multiple use cases.

TruLookup for Real Estate will be available in early April. Real estate professionals can access the app through participating associations and brokerages. Learn more here.

1. TransUnion Risk and Alternative Data Solutions, Inc. (TRADS), is a TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) company. TRADS is not a credit reporting agency. TruLookup for Real Estate is provided by TRADS and is not a Consumer Report as defined in the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg TransUnion E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com Telephone 312-972-6646



