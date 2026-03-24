Europe’s Leading Business Conference Sells Out Six Months in Advance, Signaling a Shift Toward Human-Centric Skills in the Age of AI

Helsinki, Finland, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordic Business Forum, Europe’s leading business and leadership conference, has sold out its 2026 flagship event a record-breaking six months in advance. This highlights a growing global demand for in-person gatherings and human-centric leadership skills in an increasingly technology-driven world.

All 8,500 tickets for the event, taking place on September 16–17, 2026, at Messukeskus in Helsinki, have now been secured. The conference has expanded its capacity by 1,000 seats this year to meet growing interest. The event’s international appeal has reached a new peak, with approximately 37% of participants traveling to Finland from abroad.

The early sell-out stands in contrast to a broader post-pandemic trend in the events industry, where decision-making has shifted closer to event dates. For organizers, the pace of sales signals something deeper than strong demand.

A Signal of Changing Leadership Priorities

As AI and automation continue to reshape industries, leaders are placing greater emphasis on distinctly human capabilities such as decision-making, collaboration, and performance under pressure.

The theme of Nordic Business Forum 2026, “The Human Edge,” reflects this shift.

“Selling out an event of this size so early in advance is unusual today,” says Priit Liiv, CEO of Nordic Business Forum. “We believe it reflects a clear need among leaders to come together, develop themselves, and strengthen the human side of leadership in a world increasingly defined by technology.”

The event will bring together 8,500 senior decision-makers from over 40 countries, with over 25,000 more expected to participate online. That makes Nordic Business Forum among the largest leadership gatherings in Europe.

Global Voices on the Future of Leadership

The two-day event will feature a speaker lineup of internationally recognized leaders and thinkers, including:

Oprah Winfrey – Global media leader

– Global media leader Steven Bartlett – Entrepreneur and host of The Diary of a CEO

– Entrepreneur and host of The Diary of a CEO Angela Duckworth – UPenn Professor and author of Grit

– UPenn Professor and author of Grit Paul Polman – Former CEO of Unilever and co-author of Net Positive

– Former CEO of Unilever and co-author of Net Positive Patty McCord – Former Chief Talent Officer at Netflix

– Former Chief Talent Officer at Netflix Nando Parrado – Survivor, Entrepreneur, and leadership speaker

– Survivor, Entrepreneur, and leadership speaker Rahaf Harfoush – Digital anthropologist and bestselling author

– Digital anthropologist and bestselling author Alison Wood Brooks – Harvard Business School professor and author

– Harvard Business School professor and author Shawn Kanungo – Innovation strategist

– Innovation strategist Michael Beckley – Professor of Political Science at Tufts University

– Professor of Political Science at Tufts University Kjell A. Nordström – Economist and strategist

Together, these speakers will explore how leaders can use their human qualities, such as resilience, courage, and judgment, to build long-term success.

Nordic Business Forum continues its legacy of convening world-class speakers, with past events featuring President Barack Obama, Malala Yousafzai, Jack Welch, Brené Brown, George Clooney, and Simon Sinek.

In-Person Demand Rebounds

The early sell-out also reflects a broader return to in-person learning and networking among senior leaders. In an increasingly digital world, executives are now prioritizing physical gatherings to exchange ideas, build relationships, and gain fresh perspectives.

Media Accreditation

A limited number of seats have been reserved for accredited journalists. Media representatives will gain access to the full conference experience, including a dedicated workspace and opportunities to interview speakers and attendees.

Applications for accreditation can be submitted via the Nordic Business Forum media page .

About Nordic Business Forum

Nordic Business Forum is a leading organizer of business and leadership conferences in Europe. The company is dedicated to empowering leaders to change the world by providing world-class content and fostering global networks. Through its annual flagship event in Helsinki, Nordic Business Forum connects ambitious professionals with transformative ideas, people, and perspectives. Past speakers include Barack Obama, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Brené Brown, Mario Draghi, Arianna Huffington, Sara Blakely, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Simon Sinek, and many others.

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