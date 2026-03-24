7AI Named to Fast Company’s List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2026

BOSTON, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7AI , the company whose customers trust dynamic AI agents to get security work done at scale, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026 . The recognition underscores how 7AI’s autonomous AI agents are redefining security operations by eliminating alert noise, delivering contextual, conclusion‑driven outcomes, and enabling security teams to focus on higher‑value, strategic defense.

7AI proves that agentic AI is transforming security operations in production at large enterprises, not just in pilots or proofs of concept. Its autonomous AI agents are running in complex enterprise environments today, processing millions of alerts and helping customers materially cut false positives and investigation times while keeping humans in control of critical decisions.

When threats emerge, swarms of specialized 7AI agents instantly mobilize, each handling specific investigative tasks in parallel. Using Dynamic Reasoning instead of static playbooks or if‑then rules, they adapt investigations based on what they discover, follow unexpected leads, and—with proper authorization—execute responses like isolating compromised systems or blocking malicious traffic, closing the loop from detection to resolution in minutes and giving security teams time back for the complex, high‑value work only humans should do.

“Fast Company’s recognition validates what our customers are already seeing in production,” said Lior Div, CEO and co‑founder of 7AI. “By cutting noise by up to 95–99% and taking on the non-human work in the SOC, our AI agents give security teams back meaningful time to focus on the complex and high-stakes decisions that protect the business.”

To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don’t just adapt to change—they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”

For more information on 7AI, please visit https://7ai.com/.

About 7AI

7AI customers trust dynamic AI agents to get security work done at scale. The company's AI agents autonomously investigate security alerts, proven in production at Fortune 500 scale, eliminating the work humans shouldn't be doing, so security teams can finally do human work: strategic threat hunting, proactive defense, and the work that actually protects organizations. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Boston, 7AI is aggressively growing its team across AI Security Engineering and go-to-market roles. Learn more at 7ai.com .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com .