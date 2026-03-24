Habit Unveils “Dodgers x Habit Home Base” in Los Angeles to Celebrate Official Partnership

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of its official partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Habit is stepping up to the plate with the debut of Dodgers x Habit Home Base, a newly reimagined Dodgers-inspired Habit located just minutes from Dodger Stadium at 2134 W. Sunset Blvd.

Designed as a must-visit destination for fans, the refreshed space brings together the energy of game day with Habit’s signature fresh, cooked-to-order favorites. Guests will be immersed in Dodgers pride through all-new design elements, including bold blue lighting, refreshed Dodger-blue upholstery, new outdoor signage, vintage Dodgers-inspired photography, and a striking neon installation.

Emblazoned on the restaurant external wall, guests are welcomed by a larger-than-life mural from acclaimed Los Angeles street artist Ali Gonzalez (@alex_ali_gonzalez), a bold visual tribute to the spirit of L.A., Dodgers culture, and the community that brings it all together.



“I want the community to feel an instant sense of pride and excitement the moment they arrive, like they’ve stepped into a true Dodgers home base while enjoying a great burger,” Gonzalez said. “I hope it creates a moment where people stop, take it in, snap a photo, and feel connected not just to the team, but to the community around it. Like it’s their spot.”

Opening Day Celebration

On Opening Day, March 26 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m., fans are invited to celebrate at Dodgers x Habit Home Base for some pre-game fun. The public event will feature Gonzalez putting the finishing touches on the mural, alongside a high-energy atmosphere brought to life by iHeartRadio ALT98.7’s personality Menace and live DJs.

Fans are encouraged to show up in their Dodgers gear, with the first 100 guests receiving a complimentary Blue Wave Shake, a vibrant, tropical-inspired new addition to the menu that celebrates the partnership in a fresh, flavorful way.

“If we’re going to celebrate this partnership, we’re going to do it properly,” said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer at Habit. “Two L.A. greats coming together deserves something spectacular, that’s why we decided to build something enduring: a place fans, with or without game tickets, can show up at and be part of. Fresh food, Dodgers energy, it’s a spot to make a proper day of it.”

A New Chapter for Two California Originals

The launch of Dodgers x Habit Home Base marks an exciting milestone in the brand’s partnership with the Dodgers, including Habit’s official arrival inside Dodger Stadium, where it is expected to become a fan-favorite destination in Centerfield Plaza.

The #1 burger has officially moved in with the #1 baseball team.

Dodgers x Habit Home Base

2134 W. Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

Connect with Habit: Social media at FB, IG , TikTok , and LinkedIn

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill quickly gained a devoted following for its Charburgers, cooked to order over an open flame. Since then, the menu has grown far beyond burgers, offering a fresh take on Californian-inspired flavors. Guests can choose from a meaningful selection of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salad bowls topped with hot, chargrilled chicken, and creamy handspun shakes, all made fresh and cooked to order.

Habit has earned notable recognition over the years, including its Double Char being ranked #1 twice by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side twice by USA Today 10Best, and the brand itself recognized as the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10Best. Its Chicken Club was also named the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. In addition, Habit Burger & Grill was featured in Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist’s roundup of Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.

Today, Habit has grown to nearly 400 restaurants across 15 states, along with 14 food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors made to order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Sources: USA Today 10Best , USA Today 10Best , The Daily Meal , Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

Habit Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a823c443-6552-4589-b52d-965d915ee68b