Power Electronics Market Size to Worth $71.20 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Electronics Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Power Electronics Market Size was valued at USD 36.28 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 71.20 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.78% during 2026–2035.”

Growing Demand for Power Electronics to Boost Market Expansion Globally

The growing global emphasis on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions is driving demand for energy-efficient solutions. Introduction Increasing the efficiency of electrical systems in all commercial, residential, and industrial settings requires power electronics. Energy consumption and operating costs are reduced as a result of these technologies (motor drives, lighting systems, HVAC units, and variable frequency drives, or VFDs). Additionally, companies are being forced to embrace cutting-edge power electronics solutions due to stringent government requirements that prioritize energy efficiency and emission reduction, which is further driving market expansion.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies AG

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom Inc.

Nexperia

Analog Devices, Inc.

Maxim Integrated

Hitachi, Ltd.

Semikron International GmbH

International Rectifier

Power Integrations

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation

Power Electronics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 36.28 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 71.20 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.78% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Material (Silicon (Si), Sapphire, Silicon Carbide (SiC), Gallium Nitride (GaN), Others)

• By Device (Discrete, Module, IC)

• By Application (ICT, Consumer Electronics, Power, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Material

Silicon (Si) is the key material behind its production, whereas it possessed a market share of 89% in 2025 due to its low cost, matured production technologies, and high electric properties. Gallium Nitride (GaN) fastest growing segment during 2026–2035 due to high thermal conductivity, excellent electrical insulation, and radiation resistance.

By Device

ICs segment held the highest market share at 55% in 2025, owing to their smaller footprint, high efficiency, and integration capabilities. Module is the fastest growing segment during 2026–2035 as demand for effective solutions grows in the area of such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, and also industrial automation, which is making significant adoption of power electronics.

By Application

In 2025, Industrial dominated with 28% share as power electronics devices are used in motor drives, industrial automation systems, robotics, power supplies, and energy management solutions. Automotive segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the increasing proliferation of EVs (electric vehicles) and hybrid vehicles.

Regional Insights:

Due to its thriving manufacturing industry and growing consumer electronics market, the Asia-Pacific dominated the market, grabbing 39% market share in 2025. The growing demand for energy-efficient devices and renewable energy sources has facilitated the growth of the technology, with countries such as China and India spearheading the development.

During 2026-2035, the region of North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region, which can be attributed to the growing adoption of renewable sources, electric vehicles (EVs), and smart grid technologies. Government initiatives and subsidies to promote a sustainable energy practice also aids in the growth of the market.

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Recent Developments:

2024: STMicroelectronics expanded its silicon carbide (SiC) manufacturing capacity to support the growing demand for power electronics in electric vehicles and renewable energy systems.

STMicroelectronics expanded its silicon carbide (SiC) manufacturing capacity to support the growing demand for power electronics in electric vehicles and renewable energy systems. 2024: Infineon Technologies AG increased investments in wide bandgap semiconductor technologies, particularly silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), to strengthen its position in electric vehicle and renewable energy markets.

Exclusive Sections of the Power Electronics Market Report (The USPs):

SEMICONDUCTOR MATERIAL AVAILABILITY ANALYSIS – helps you understand the supply dynamics of key materials such as silicon, silicon carbide (SiC), and gallium nitride (GaN), enabling better assessment of sourcing risks and production continuity.

– helps you understand the supply dynamics of key materials such as silicon, silicon carbide (SiC), and gallium nitride (GaN), enabling better assessment of sourcing risks and production continuity. MANUFACTURING CAPACITY & SUPPLY CHAIN EFFICIENCY – helps you evaluate capacity utilization trends and raw material supply chain performance to identify potential bottlenecks and operational inefficiencies.

– helps you evaluate capacity utilization trends and raw material supply chain performance to identify potential bottlenecks and operational inefficiencies. POWER CONVERSION & THERMAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you assess device-level performance including energy efficiency, heat dissipation, and energy loss reduction, which directly impact system reliability and cost savings.

– helps you assess device-level performance including energy efficiency, heat dissipation, and energy loss reduction, which directly impact system reliability and cost savings. DEVICE RELIABILITY & LIFECYCLE PERFORMANCE – helps you analyze operating lifespan and durability of power electronic components, supporting long-term investment and application planning.

– helps you analyze operating lifespan and durability of power electronic components, supporting long-term investment and application planning. WIDE BANDGAP SEMICONDUCTOR ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you identify the penetration of advanced technologies like SiC and GaN, uncovering high-growth opportunities and next-generation application areas.

– helps you identify the penetration of advanced technologies like SiC and GaN, uncovering high-growth opportunities and next-generation application areas. SMART TECHNOLOGY & AUTOMATION INTEGRATION – helps you understand the adoption of intelligent power modules, digital monitoring, and automation systems, highlighting innovation trends and competitive differentiation.

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