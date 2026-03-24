Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

24 March 2026

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 April 2026

Effective from 1 April 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 April 2026 to 30 June 2026:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009538571, (22H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 April 2026: 2.9680% pa

DK0009546400, (22H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 April 2026: 2.6780% pa

DK0009551830, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 April 2026: 2.5080% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

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