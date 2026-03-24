Virtuix Inc. Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026





Virtuix Joins the Ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and More

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of full-body virtual reality systems, is proud to have been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations.

“We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Virtuix. “This recognition reflects years of innovation as we are positioned at the intersection of virtual reality and AI. We have continued to expand the reach of our Omni platform across consumer gaming, enterprise, and defense, leveraging emerging technologies like AI-generated digital environments and teleoperation of humanoid robots. We are excited for the next phase of Virtuix as a public company, we’re still only getting started.”

Over the past year, Virtuix has expanded its position as a leader in omni-directional treadmill technology while accelerating commercialization of the Omni One platform. The Company expanded internationally into Europe and joined Meta’s “Made for Meta” program, making Omni One compatible with Meta Quest headsets and content and significantly broadening the platform’s reach and addressable market.

Virtuix has expanded its patent-protected technology beyond gaming into advanced simulation and training applications for defense and enterprise markets. In early 2026, the Company introduced AI-generated terrain capabilities for its Virtual Terrain Walk (“VTW”) system, enabling real-world locations to be converted into immersive and photorealistic virtual training environments in hours rather than weeks or months. The Company has seen adoption across military end markets, with test units already purchased by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the Air Force Academy, and Yokota Air Force Base.

Virtuix also entered 2026 with significant corporate momentum. The Company began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker “VTIX” on January 27, 2026, and reported nine-month financial results on March 4, 2026, highlighting 41% year-over-year revenue growth. Together, these milestones reflect continued progress in scaling the business and driving revenue growth as Virtuix advances their Omni technology and applications.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don’t just adapt to change—they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of full-body virtual reality systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The company's premier portfolio of "Omni" omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR and AI, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Holdings Inc.

press@virtuix.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

VTIX@mzgroup.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e35a01fe-985d-43d6-a476-9117253bd62d