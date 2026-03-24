Volatus Aerospace Builds Defence Advisory Leadership with NATO Veteran Major General (Ret’d) Gary Deakin, CBE

MONTREAL, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF) (FSE: ABB.F) (“Volatus” or the “Company”), a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services, today announced the appointment of Major General (Ret’d) Gary Deakin, CBE to its Advisory Board.

The appointment strengthens Volatus’ growing defence advisory leadership as the Company continues positioning itself to support Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy through sovereign aerospace capability, advanced uncrewed systems, and dual-use operational technologies aligned with NATO and allied priorities.

Major General Deakin brings more than three decades of senior leadership across the British Army and NATO, including strategic roles supporting multinational operations, defence modernization, and alliance readiness.

Deepening Canadian and Allied Defence Leadership

With this appointment, Volatus continues building a defence advisory group combining Canadian military leadership, continental defence expertise, and allied operational perspective.

Major General Deakin joins an established group of senior defence leaders supporting the Company’s long-term strategy, including:

Major-General (Ret’d) Andrew Leslie , Board Director, former Commander of the Canadian Army, and former Member of Parliament who served as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, bringing rare experience across military leadership and federal defence policy



, Board Director, former Commander of the Canadian Army, and former Member of Parliament who served as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, bringing rare experience across military leadership and federal defence policy Lieutenant-General (Ret’d) Christopher Coates , former Commander Canadian Joint Operations Command and Deputy Commander NORAD, providing expertise in continental defence operations and strategic readiness



, former Commander Canadian Joint Operations Command and Deputy Commander NORAD, providing expertise in continental defence operations and strategic readiness Major-General (Ret’d) Gary Deakin, former British Army and NATO senior leader, bringing allied defence perspective and international operational expertise relevant to Five Eyes and NATO defence environments



Together, this advisory depth reflects Volatus’ focus on combining operational aviation experience, defence insight, and allied perspective as the Company expands its role supporting sovereign capability development.

Positioning for Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy

As Canada and its allies increase investment in autonomous systems, aerospace platforms, and domestic industrial capability, Volatus continues expanding its integrated aerospace platform spanning:

Piloted aircraft operations

Uncrewed aerial systems

Remote operations and autonomy

Aerospace manufacturing

Training and mission support



This integrated model positions Volatus to support both commercial customers and defence partners as demand grows for operationally proven aerospace capability.

“Gary brings exceptional operational credibility and NATO experience at a time when Canada is strengthening its domestic defence industrial base,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “His perspective helps reinforce the work we are doing to align commercial capability with emerging defence requirements. We believe Canada needs globally competitive aerospace companies with real operational capability, and Volatus intends to be one of them.”

“Volatus is building something that is increasingly relevant in today’s defence environment, a company grounded in real operations with the ability to translate innovation into capability,” said Major General (Ret’d) Gary Deakin. “I am pleased to support the Company as it continues expanding its role supporting allied security and sovereign aerospace capability.”

About Major General (Ret’d) Gary Deakin

Major General Deakin served over 30 years in the British Army and NATO, including senior appointments in operational planning, multinational coordination, and strategic defence leadership. His career included Chief of Staff responsibilities within NATO command structures and senior planning roles supporting coalition operations.

Following his military service, he held executive roles in international defence consulting including Managing Director of GardaWorld Consulting (UK), where he led delivery of major diplomatic and security programs.

He currently leads Kingfisher Consulting and advises governments, defence organizations, and industry on strategy, crisis response, and international security cooperation. He was awarded the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his contributions to NATO strategic capability development.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace Inc. is a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company providing integrated aerial solutions including piloted aviation, uncrewed systems, intelligence services, training, and advanced autonomy technologies. The Company supports infrastructure, energy, public safety, healthcare, and government customers across Canada, the United States, and international markets.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "seeks", "strategy" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional Information, please contact:

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://volatusaerospace.com

SOURCE: Volatus Aerospace Inc.