Quantx-group.com Unveils "PetroStream AI" – A Revolutionary Analytical Framework for the Global Oil Sector

LONDON, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantx-group.com, a leading UK-based provider of industrial data intelligence and advanced macro-analytical solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its state-of-the-art oil market analysis tool, "PetroStream AI." This sophisticated platform is designed to provide unparalleled transparency into the global petroleum supply chain, offering deep insights into production flows, inventory shifts, and geopolitical risk factors.

In an era of significant energy transition and market volatility, Quantx-group.com recognized a critical gap in high-definition data accessibility for corporate and industrial entities. The development of PetroStream AI represents a multi-year collaboration between data scientists and energy sector specialists to create a predictive model that moves beyond traditional lagging indicators. For Quantx-group.com, this launch signifies a major leap forward in empowering decision-makers with the clarity needed to navigate the complexities of the global energy landscape.

Redefining Energy Intelligence through Innovation

The global oil market is often characterized by information opacity and rapid fluctuations driven by international policy shifts. The PetroStream AI suite by Quantx-group.com aims to bridge this information gap by synthesizing vast arrays of alternative data, including satellite imagery of storage hubs, maritime tanker tracking, and real-time refinery utilization rates. This comprehensive approach allows users of the quantx-group.com platform to anticipate supply disruptions and demand rotations before they impact the broader market.

"Our mission was to build a bridge between raw data and actionable strategy," stated Olivier Deschamps, Senior Research Architect at Quantx-group.com. "With PetroStream AI, we are providing a 'digital twin' of the global oil market. This tool doesn't just show you where the market is today; it uses advanced behavioral modeling to suggest where it will be tomorrow. By integrating our proprietary algorithms, we are helping our clients manage energy-related operational risks with a level of precision that was previously unattainable."

Technical Excellence and Global Reach

The core strength of the Quantx-group.com analytical engine lies in its ability to process non-linear data sets. From monitoring OPEC+ production compliance to analyzing regional pipeline pressures, the platform provides a holistic view of the energy economy. While headquartered in the heart of London’s financial district, the company’s reach is global, ensuring that users have access to localized insights from key production basins in the North Sea, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Lucille Beaumont, Head of Global Strategy at Quantx-group.com, emphasized the importance of this launch for the UK market: "London remains a central hub for global energy logistics and corporate planning. By launching PetroStream AI here, we are providing British and international firms with a cutting-edge resource to stabilize their long-term energy outlooks. In a world where energy security is paramount, our data provides the foundation for sustainable growth and operational resilience."

Commitment to Future-Ready Analytics

The introduction of this tool is part of a broader commitment by the firm to modernize industrial intelligence. Quantx-group.com plans to expand the platform's capabilities to include predictive modeling for refined products and bio-fuel integration in the coming year. By remaining at the forefront of technological innovation, the brand ensures that its partners are always equipped with the most advanced tools to master market dynamics.

Press & Media Information

Quantx-group.com

https://quantx-group.com



Marc-André Villers

pr@quantx-group.com

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