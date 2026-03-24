Press Release Biocartis NV: Biocartis to Collaborate with Medical College of Wisconsin on Breast Cancer Gene Signatures

PRESS RELEASE - 03/24/2026, 08:00 EDT

Biocartis to Collaborate with Medical College of Wisconsin on Breast Cancer Gene Signatures

Itasca, IL, US, 24 March 2026 – Today, Biocartis announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) to provide laboratory expertise and archived samples for the development of a rapid, sample-to-answer breast cancer gene signature test.

“Gaining access to rapid on-site testing to optimize breast cancer treatment for our patients is the goal of this project with Biocartis. We care for an inclusive patient population, and our health system spans both urban and rural hospitals, making MCW an ideal research partner for this collaboration,” said Nathan Ledeboer, PhD, Chief of Clinical Pathology, Medical College of Wisconsin.

“With this collaboration agreement, we are expanding our work in breast cancer gene signatures and gaining access to MCW’s deep technical expertise and sample bank. This partnership helps to advance Biocartis’ plan to bring testing closer to patients and reduce the time to optimal treatment in breast cancer,” said Roger Moody, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis.

The test in development is investigational and not yet available for diagnostic use.

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More information:

Biocartis NV. Generaal De Wittelaan 11B, 2800 Mechelen, Belgium

Biocartis US Inc. 2 Pierce Place, Suite 1510, Itasca, IL 60143, US

www.biocartis.com | info@biocartis.com

About Biocartis

Biocartis is committed to helping cancer patients worldwide access the right treatment faster. With our proprietary Idylla™ Platform, we deliver in-house molecular biomarker results in only 3 hours, enabling healthcare professionals to make timely, informed decisions that guide personalized therapy. Our expanding portfolio of diagnostic tests and research assays addresses key unmet clinical needs across multiple cancers, including lung, skin, thyroid, colorectal, endometrial, blood, brain, and breast cancer.

Learn more at www.biocartis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X (Twitter).

About the Medical College of Wisconsin

With a history dating back to 1893, the Medical College of Wisconsin is dedicated to leadership and excellence in education, patient care, research, and community engagement. More than 1,600 students are enrolled in MCW’s medical, graduate and pharmacy schools at campuses in Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Central Wisconsin. MCW’s School of Pharmacy opened in 2017. A major national research center, MCW ranks in the top 1% of U.S. research institutions (National Science Foundation), is the largest research institution in the Milwaukee metro area and is the largest private research institution in Wisconsin. Annually, our faculty direct or collaborate on more than 3,800 research studies, including clinical trials. In the last 10 years, MCW faculty have received nearly $2 billion in external support for research, teaching, training, and related purposes. Additionally, our more than 1,800 physicians provide care in virtually every specialty of medicine, annually fulfilling more than 4.8 million patient visits.

Disclaimers

Idylla™ Platform is CE-marked in Europe in compliance with EU IVD Regulation 2017/746, listed as a class II device in the US under establishment registration 3009972873, and registered in many other countries. Biocartis and Idylla™ and their respective logos are trademarks and registered trademarks of Biocartis NV in the US and other jurisdictions. © March 2026, Biocartis NV. All rights reserved.