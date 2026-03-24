Yard Management Enters Next Phase as Scalable AI and Security Drive Market Toward US$4.9 Billion

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global yard digitalization is accelerating rapidly as organizations expand beyond single-site rollouts and enhance operations with AI-driven automation. According to ABI Research, Yard Management System (YMS) revenues are forecast to grow at a 30.5% CAGR through 2032, reaching US$4.9 billion globally.

“Planned spending in Yard Management Systems is rising, and deployment data shows many companies are doubling their number of sites operating a YMS each year following strong returns on investment,” said Ryan Wiggin, Principal Analyst at ABI Research. “YMS providers continue to add new functionality such as gate automation and more advanced analysis tools, creating more intuitive systems that can enable more process automation and a smoother carrier experience.”

Leading YMS providers, including Kaleris, Vector, and Yard Management Solutions have reported solution developments focused on driver verification, smoother check-in processes, and enhanced appointment scheduling. This further indicates the growing interest in YMS solutions from transport teams as well as site managers, and the increasingly important role YMSs are playing in tackling cargo theft.

Adoption of autonomous yard trucks remains nascent, but providers including ISEE and Outrider are reporting small-scale commercial deployments following successful proof-of-concepts. Given rising labor constraints, ABI Research anticipates growing interest in the technology. However, retrofit costs and the ability to handle unstructured environments effectively still need to be addressed.

“As the industry expands, solutions must be designed to scale seamlessly across multiple sites, adapting to unique use cases without adding additional complexity for yard operators. With additional devices and digital systems in place, security must also remain at the forefront of providers’ deployment practices, ensuring that enhanced connectivity to external carriers does not expose sites to increased cyber threats,” concluded Wiggin.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Yard Management Technologies Market Data report, part of the company’s Freight Transportation research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

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