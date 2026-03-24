Union Station Homeless Services Launches New Three-Year Strategic Plan

Pasadena, CA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Station Homeless Services has announced the launch of its new three-year strategic plan, which outlines the organization's vision for how to best strengthen its efforts to provide housing solutions for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.



The plan comes at a time when rising housing costs and economic instability continue to increase the number of people experiencing housing insecurity throughout Los Angeles County.



“Our community continues to face enormous challenges when it comes to housing stability,” said Katie Hill, Chief Executive Officer of Union Station Homeless Services. “This strategic plan helps ensure that Union Station can continue responding to those challenges while strengthening the programs and partnerships that help people move from homelessness to stability.”

The plan builds on Union Station’s more than 50 years of service in the region and focuses on expanding both prevention and long-term stability efforts.

Strategic Plan Overview

Over the next three years, Union Station will focus on five strategic priorities designed to strengthen the region’s response to homelessness:

Prevention and Early Intervention

Helping households remain housed through rental assistance, mediation, and connections to supportive services before homelessness begins.

Behavioral Health Services Integration

Expanding access to mental health and substance use care within housing and service programs to support recovery and housing stability.

Workforce Development

Creating job training and employment pathways that help individuals rebuild independence and long-term stability.

Food Services Expansion

Ensuring consistent access to nutritious meals while creating opportunities for skill building and community engagement.

Housing Development and Affordable Housing

Increasing access to permanent housing by expanding affordable housing opportunities and strengthening housing partnerships.

Together, these priorities position Union Station to respond earlier, support people more holistically, and strengthen long-term housing stability across the San Gabriel Valley.

Union Station Homeless Services currently serves more than 4,000 individuals and family members each year across more than 40 cities in the San Gabriel Valley.

Click here to view the full strategic plan.

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About Union Station Homeless Services



Union Station Homeless Services is the leading provider of homeless services in the San Gabriel Valley, dedicated to ending homelessness through housing solutions, supportive services, and strong community connections. To learn more, visit ushs.org.

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