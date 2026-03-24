Applied StemCell and Cellipont Bioservices Partner to Offer a Seamless Path for iPSC-Derived Cell Therapy Development

MILPITAS, Calif. and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied StemCell, Inc. (“ASC”), a genome engineering company with deep expertise in induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology and Cellipont Bioservices, a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a strategic collaboration designed to streamline and accelerate the development of iPSC-derived cell therapies.

Through this partnership, ASC and Cellipont will offer cell therapy developers a way to connect engineered iPSC generation and cell banking to cGMP-ready process development, manufacturing, and regulatory support. By aligning upstream cell engineering with late-stage manufacturing execution, the collaboration is designed to reduce technical risk, shorten development timelines, and support progression from early development through clinical and commercial-scale production.

ASC brings a comprehensive iPSC technology portfolio purpose-built for translational success, including a GMP iPSC line supported by a U.S. FDA Master File, precision-engineered iPSCs enabled by the company’s TARGATT™ large knock-in technology—capable of inserting payloads up to 50 kb—an expanding suite of TARGATT™-enabled hypoimmunogenic iPSC lines, and non-GMP and GMP cell banking services. ASC’s platforms are designed to support consistent cell line generation, robust documentation, and efficient handoff into late-stage GMP manufacturing environments.

Cellipont Bioservices provides specialized development and manufacturing services for cell therapies, with expertise spanning process development, analytical development, cGMP manufacturing, and regulatory support. Purpose-built for emerging cell therapy modalities, Cellipont’s infrastructure, quality systems, and scalable manufacturing platforms will be applied to ASC’s GMP iPSCs to enable consistent, high-quality, and regulatory-aligned clinical- and commercial-scale production of iPSC-derived cell therapy products.

“We’re very excited that our customers can move seamlessly from using our engineered iPSC platforms to scalable, late-stage GMP manufacturing by working with experienced CDMO partners such as Cellipont,” said Dolores Baksh, Ph.D., CEO of Applied StemCell.

“Bringing iPSC-derived therapies to patients requires not only innovative cell engineering, but also manufacturing processes that are robust, compliant, and scalable,” said Darren Head, Chief Executive Officer of Cellipont Bioservices. “By partnering with Applied StemCell, we are creating an integrated development and manufacturing pathway that removes friction between discovery and GMP production. This collaboration gives therapy developers a faster, lower-risk route to clinic and commercial readiness.”



About Applied StemCell, Inc.

Applied StemCell (ASC) is a genome engineering platform company advancing the future of genetic and cell-based medicine through its proprietary TARGATT™ and S-SELeCT™ technologies. These innovations enable safe, scalable, site-specific integration of large payloads with reliable gene expression for the development of next-generation therapies, ex vivo and in vivo.

With deep expertise in iPSCs and cell line engineering, ASC provides end-to-end solutions that accelerate innovation across academia and biopharma. Our strong IP foundation and cutting-edge technologies empower partners to move from concept to clinic with precision, scalability, and confidence. www.appliedstemcell.com

About Cellipont Bioservices

Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapies. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

ASC Media Contact

Pia Abola, PhD.

Director of Marketing

pia.abola@appliedstemcell.com

Cellipont Media Contact

Edwin Beale

CCO

ebeale@cellipont.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50474863-a8f6-4c89-bd44-7b6dce47cc91