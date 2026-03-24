GrowGeneration’s Char Coir Introduces Next-Generation Propagation System to Enhance Cultivation Performance

DENVER, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGeneration,” “GrowGen” or “the Company”), one of the nation’s largest suppliers of specialty products for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), commercial cultivation, and retail garden centers, today unveiled two new propagation products under the Char Coir brand, the Coco Coin Tray and the Insert Tray, offering gardeners, commercial growers, and greenhouse operators a modern, mess-free system for improved cultivation performance compared to traditional soil or peat-based methods.

Built for both home gardeners and commercial cultivators, the new Char Coir Propagation System expands GrowGen’s proprietary brand offering in growing media and propagation, reinforcing the Company’s strategy to drive higher-margin sales through differentiated, in-house product innovation. The new system is designed to provide a cleaner, more efficient solution for seed starting and early-stage plant development across both commercial and consumer applications.

"Most growers want the same thing: better starts, less transplant shock, and healthier plants," said Michael Leone, Founder of Char Coir. "The Coco Coin Tray and Insert Tray give them a simple, scalable solution that expands with water and creates the ideal environment for early root development, without the mess of soil and without the sustainability concerns of peat."

“Propagation is a critical stage in the cultivation cycle, and growers are increasingly focused on consistency, efficiency, and scalability,” said Darren Lampert, GrowGen’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “The introduction of the new Char Coir Propagation System reflects our commitment to developing proprietary products that improve grower outcomes while supporting our long-term margin expansion strategy.”

A Scalable, Peat-Free Propagation Solution

The Char Coir Propagation System is engineered to address key challenges in early-stage cultivation by promoting faster root development and reducing transplant stress. The system offers a simplified, user-friendly three-step process in which growers add water, insert seed or clone, and transplant into the final growing medium.

The Coco Coin Tray is pre-filled with 50 compressed, RHP-certified coco coir plugs that expand with water to create a uniform, aerated growing medium. The coir is triple-washed for low salt content, buffered for stable pH and low electrical conductivity, and sourced from a single origin to ensure consistency.

The Insert Tray is a durable, reusable 50-cell propagation tray designed for repeated use in commercial environments. Compatible with a range of grow media including coco coir, peat plugs, and rockwool, the tray fits standard 10x20 flats and incorporates features that support propagation efficiency.

The Coco Coin Tray and Insert Tray are being introduced as part of a broader retail merchandising program designed to support sell-through at garden centers and hydroponic retailers. Both products are available through GrowGeneration’s retail locations, e-commerce platform, and distribution network, as well as through select retail partners nationwide.

To be added to the GrowGeneration email distribution list, please email GrowGen@kcsa.com with GRWG in the subject line.

About Char Coir:

Char Coir is a premium sustainable growing media brand specializing in peat-free, single-source coco coir solutions designed for modern gardeners, greenhouse operators, and commercial cultivators. Sourced from a single farm and produced entirely in-house, every Char Coir product is backed by rigorous quality standards — including RHP certification and full chemical analysis available to customers. With a focus on performance, sustainability, and innovation, Char Coir helps growers achieve stronger roots, healthier plants, and more consistent results from propagation through harvest. Learn more at charcoir.com.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is one of the nation’s largest suppliers of specialty products for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), commercial cultivation, and retail garden centers. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Char Coir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, MMI Storage Solutions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company does not have an obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as “look forward,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company’s website, at: www.growgeneration.com.

Media & Commercial Inquiries:

Press Contact: media@growgeneration.com

Sales Contact: sales@growgeneration.com

Website: www.growgeneration.com

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Philip Carlson, Managing Director

T: 212-896-1233

GrowGen@KCSA.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caf53b28-17a2-40be-92ab-17d187c95dab