Provident Financial Services Names Michael A. Perito Head of Investor Relations

ISELIN, N.J., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS), the parent company of Provident Bank, announced today that Michael A. Perito has been appointed Head of Investor Relations. In this role, Mr. Perito will lead the company’s engagement with the investment community, including shareholders, equity research analysts, and industry stakeholders.





Mr. Perito will continue to serve as Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy for Provident Bank, where he is responsible for helping guide the organization’s long-term strategic initiatives and growth priorities.

“Mike brings a deep understanding of the banking industry, capital markets, and investor communications,” said Adriano Duarte, Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Provident Bank. “As we continue to execute on our strategic priorities and build on the momentum of our franchise, his experience and insight will help strengthen our engagement with the investment community and ensure that our strategy, performance, and long-term vision are clearly communicated to our shareholders and analysts.”

Mr. Perito joined Provident Bank in 2025 as Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy. In that role, he has been responsible for overseeing the development and execution of the bank’s strategic planning process and identifying opportunities that support long-term growth and value creation.

“I’m honored to take on this expanded responsibility and further strengthen Provident’s dialogue with the investment community,” said Mr. Perito. “Provident has a strong franchise, a clear strategic vision, and a long history of serving its customers and communities. I look forward to working closely with our leadership team to ensure investors have a clear understanding of the company’s differentiated strategy, robust performance, and long-term growth opportunities.”

Mr. Perito brings nearly 15 years of experience analyzing and advising the financial services industry. Prior to joining Provident, he notably served as Managing Director, Equity Research for Banks and Financial Technology at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, where he covered more than 30 regional banks and fintech companies and led the firm’s bank-technology research efforts.

Mr. Perito holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Finance and a minor in Real Estate from Villanova University.

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.98 billion as of December 31, 2025, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of more than 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to www.provident.bank or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

Media Contact:

Keith Buscio - Keith.Buscio@provident.bank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76dec0e9-3496-4bdb-ad42-7fe08a8843c6