Absci Launches ABS-201 Endometriosis Advisory Board with Leading Experts from Yale, UCSF, Duke, and the Mayo Clinic

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing breakthrough therapeutics designed with generative AI, announced the launch of an endometriosis advisory board for its ABS-201 program in clinical development for endometriosis. The Advisory Board consists of endometriosis and clinical development experts with backgrounds from renowned institutions including the Yale University School of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine, UCSF, and the Mayo Clinic.

Endometriosis is a chronic, painful inflammatory disease defined by endometrium-like lesions found outside the uterus affecting an estimated 190 million worldwide. The current standard of care relies on hormonal therapies, GnRH agonists, and over-the-counter pain medications, none of which targets the underlying pathology driving the condition. The gap between patient need and available options underscores the urgency for a fundamentally different therapeutic approach.

ABS-201 is an anti-prolactin receptor (anti-PRLR) antibody designed to target a distinct, non-hormonal pathway in endometriosis. Prolactin receptor signaling is locally upregulated in ectopic endometrial tissue, where it drives inflammation and lesion survival independent of the hormonal suppression axis targeted by current therapies. By blocking this pathway, ABS-201 has the potential to treat endometriosis without suppressing ovulation or fertility—a critical unmet need for the large population of patients of reproductive age. ABS-201 is formulated for subcutaneous self-administration with an extended half-life demonstrated in non-human primates, designed to support infrequent dosing and patient convenience outside of clinical settings.

“Today, every approved endometriosis therapy works through hormonal suppression—forcing patients to choose between managing their disease and preserving fertility. ABS-201 targets a fundamentally different pathway, and this Advisory Board of world-class leaders in reproductive medicine will help us design studies that demonstrate that differentiation where it matters most: in patient outcomes,” said Sean McClain, Founder & CEO of Absci. “Their guidance will be critical as we move toward Phase 2 initiation.”

The formation of the ABS-201 Endometriosis Advisory Board marks a continued expansion of Absci’s clinical expertise as the company advances its generative AI-designed therapeutic with an anticipated initiation of a Phase 2 study in endometriosis in the fourth quarter of 2026, and an interim data readout in the second half of 2027.

About the Advisory Board

The Absci endometriosis advisory board comprises leading clinician-scientists and industry experts spanning reproductive medicine, fertility, and translational research:

Hugh Taylor, MD – Anita O'Keeffe Young Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences and Professor of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology, Yale University and Chair, Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences; Chief, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Yale New Haven Hospital

– Anita O'Keeffe Young Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences and Professor of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology, Yale University and Chair, Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences; Chief, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Yale New Haven Hospital Linda Giudice, MD, PhD – Distinguished Professor, Chair Emerita, and Robert B. Jaffe MD Endowed Professor in the Reproductive Sciences in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

– Distinguished Professor, Chair Emerita, and Robert B. Jaffe MD Endowed Professor in the Reproductive Sciences in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Gaurang Daftary, MD – Chief Scientific Officer and President of Physician Relations, Inception with over 20 years in women's reproductive health across clinical, research, and industry leadership. Adjunct Associate Professor Yale University, Mayo Clinic

– Chief Scientific Officer and President of Physician Relations, Inception with over 20 years in women's reproductive health across clinical, research, and industry leadership. Adjunct Associate Professor Yale University, Mayo Clinic Steven Young, MD – F. Bayard Carter Distinguished Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Duke University

– F. Bayard Carter Distinguished Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Duke University Zaraq Khan, M.B.B.S – Assistant Professor, Mayo Clinic

– Assistant Professor, Mayo Clinic Joan-Carles Arce, MD – Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, Repronovo

“For many patients, endometriosis is chronic and life-disrupting, affecting daily function and fertility. I’m glad to partner with Absci to help ensure ABS-201 is developed with the clinical rigor needed to evaluate its potential across this diverse disease,” said Dr. Hugh Taylor.

“Endometriosis presents in many ways, and patients benefit from an expanded set of treatment options that can be tailored across disease and life stages. I’m pleased to collaborate with Absci and this Advisory Board as ABS-201 advances, with a focus on improving what’s possible for patients," said Dr. Linda Giudice.

“What excites me about ABS-201 is the opportunity to help bring a new class of therapy into a field that has seen too little innovation for too long. Absci is taking a purposeful approach—combining modern biologics development with a focus on patient impact—and I’m thrilled to contribute to work that could open new possibilities for people living with endometriosis,” said Dr. Gaurang Daftary.

The Advisory Board will support study design, clinical strategy, and patient-informed endpoints as Absci advances ABS-201 in endometriosis.

About Absci

Absci is advancing the future of drug discovery with generative design to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform combines cutting-edge AI models with a synthetic biology data engine, enabling the rapid design of innovative therapeutics that address challenging therapeutic targets. Absci’s approach leverages a continuous feedback loop between advanced AI algorithms and wet lab validation. Each cycle refines our data and strengthens our models, facilitating rapid innovation and enhancing the precision of our therapeutic designs. Alongside collaborations with top pharmaceutical, biotech, tech, and academic leaders, Absci is advancing its own pipeline of AI designed therapeutics including ABS-201, a groundbreaking innovation in hair regrowth with the potential to redefine treatment possibilities for androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male and female pattern hair-loss. ABS-201 is also being investigated as a potential “best-in-class” therapeutic for endometriosis, a condition with significant unmet medical need and market potential. Absci is headquartered in Vancouver, WA, with an AI Research Lab in New York City, and Innovation Center in Switzerland. Learn more at www.absci.com or follow us on LinkedIn (@absci), X (@Abscibio) and YouTube.

Absci® standard character mark, ABS-201™, and Headline™ are trademarks and registered trademarks of Absci Corporation.

Absci Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding any or all of the following: (i) Absci’s preclinical studies, clinical trials, as well as partnered and internally developed programs, including, without limitation, manufacturing capabilities, status of such studies and trials and expectations regarding data, safety and efficacy generally; (ii) data included in the above-described oral presentation, as well as the ability to use data from ongoing and planned clinical trials for the design and initiation of further clinical trials; (iii) Absci’s strategy, goals, anticipated financial performance and the sufficiency of its cash resources; (iv) regulatory submissions and authorizations, including timelines for and expectations regarding any anticipated regulatory agency decisions; (v) the expected benefits of its collaborations with partners; and (vi) the therapeutic value, development, and commercial potential of antibody therapies, as well as other technologies. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Absci Corporation’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in any other subsequent filings made by Absci Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

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